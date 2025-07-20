WAITE PARK, MINN. – Brenda Dockendorf showed no emotion when her trainer put 190 pounds on the bench press bar. No fear. No surprise. Nothing.
This 64-year-old grandmother doesn’t get rattled easily.
Besides, benching that much weight isn’t anything new for her.
She had a clean rep at 185 pounds a few minutes earlier, which, it should be noted, would have set an American record for her age group had this been an official powerlifting competition and not a random weekday workout at her home away from home, Anytime Fitness.
“Here we go,” trainer Trent Baird said, lifting the bar into position.
Dockendorf brought it down, touched her chest and slowly began to lift it back up. She came close but needed Baird’s assistance getting the bar safely secured. The two high-fived as she stood up. Her warmup was complete. On to the next exercise.
“I didn’t realize that I had strength,” she had said earlier, smiling shyly.
Never in a million years would Dockendorf have predicted that she would one day own five state records in powerlifting. She didn’t play sports growing up. She had never been to a fitness gym. She wasn’t a competitive person. She rarely exercised beyond occasional walks.