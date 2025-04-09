Brehm: Thank goodness Trump paused his destructive trade war

In substance, the president touts his tariffs as being reciprocal. We charge them what they charge us. Seems fair and like something this free trader could get behind. But that’s dishonest marketing and not what they are. The formula used to calculate the new Trump rates actually has nothing to do with existing tariffs imposed on U.S. goods at all. Instead, the new tariff is the trade deficit we have with a particular country (which can be a good thing for a wealthy country like ours in certain circumstances and a sign of our economic strength) divided by the amount of goods America imports from it. The tariffs then levied are half of that ratio.