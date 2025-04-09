Brehm: Thank goodness Trump paused his destructive trade war

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Just months into Joe Biden’s presidency, concerns about the commander in chief’s mental fitness began to grow. In 2021, he stumbled three times down the stairs of Air Force One, fell asleep at a climate change conference and increasingly became unable to coherently answer simple questions without the aid of a teleprompter.
Nevertheless, Democrats held the line, refusing to entertain what we all saw on television: that Biden was no longer up to the world’s toughest job. Rather than urge the president to keep his promise to serve only a single term, most Democrats mindlessly cheered when the octogenarian announced his disastrous run for re-election.
When Congressman Dean Phillips courageously did not go along, the party relegated him into the political wilderness. But those that displayed blind faithfulness to the infirm president were rewarded. Even after Biden’s calamitous debate, Gov. Tim Walz, craving the national spotlight, dishonestly assured us: “Yes, he’s fit for office ... The governors have his back.” And thanks to his Faustian bargain, Walz got the fame he wanted.
In the end, the Democratic Party’s demand for total loyalty to one single way of thinking helped propel Donald Trump back to the White House. And it branded them as untrustworthy, which explains in part why the party now polls more unfavorably than ever before.
What if Democrats had listened to Congressman Phillips and engaged in an honest debate about their incumbent president? As the poet John Greenleaf Whittier wrote: “For all sad words of tongue or pen, the saddest are these, ‘It might have been.’ ”
But instead of avoiding this painful political history, Republicans might now be on a path to repeating it. In too many GOP circles today, absolute fealty to President Trump on just about everything is becoming compulsory at startling levels. Republican lawmakers risk MAGA primary opponents and political retribution for even the gentlest pushback against the White House. That isn’t wise. Strong parties welcome and even encourage dissenting points of view and recognize that ideological diversity is necessary to build lasting national coalitions. And understand that, other than the Almighty, no one is right all the time.