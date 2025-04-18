Eat & Drink

Boom Island and other small breweries dominate 2025 Minnesota Brewers Cup

Luce Line, Lupulin and Spilled Grain were among other craft brewers to win in the annual taste-test contest.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 18, 2025 at 11:30AM
The Minnesota Craft Brewers Cup trophies were lined up to be handed out at last weekend's Minnesota Brewers Conference in Bloomington. (Eidem Visual Media)

Even with a lot of gloomy industry news to discuss, brewery representatives from around the state still got to the fun stuff at the Minnesota Brewers Conference last weekend: They drank a lot of beer and celebrated the best of it.

Many smaller, newer and/or lesser-known breweries took a lot of the top honors in the Minnesota Brewers Cup, a contest and awards ceremony that took place at the Hilton Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Hotel in Bloomington as a part of the conference.

Minnetonka’s Boom Island Brewing had a surprise win atop the best in show category. It wasn’t an unexpected win for the reputable brewery itself, but for the style of beer it won with: a pumpkin ale it calls Punkin Pie, which also topped the individual category for best spice, herb or vegetable beer.

Runners-up on the best in show list were: another western suburb brewing hub, Plymouth’s Luce Line Brewing, with its Maibock (also the winner in the German and international pale lagers category); and Annandale’s national-award-winning Spilled Grain Brewhouse with Bearded Old Man Ale (which topped the strong beer list).

Boom Island Brewing owner Kevin Welch opened his brewing operation in Minneapolis in 2011 and relocated to Minnetonka in 2019.

More than 450 beers total were submitted by 90-plus breweries from around the state for this year’s Brewers Cup, which is put on by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild as an all-Minnesota version of national competitions like Denver’s Great American Beer Festival. The contest is conducted as a blind taste-test by a team of 15 or so judges from within the industry.

While bigger breweries like Surly and Summit have won big nods in prior years — Surly’s old-fave IPA won best in show in 2024 — this year’s Minnesota Brewers Cup pointed to the state becoming more of an “egalitarian” brewing community, said Bob Galligan, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild’s director of government and industry relations.

“It shows how even smaller brewers around the state have upped their game in matching the reputation Minnesota has earned for producing high-quality beers,” Galligan said.

Some of the other breweries to win Brewers Cup awards last weekend included: Princeton’s Sunken Ship Brewing, which won in both the stouts category (with its Aran Sweater) and for best English, Scottish or Irish ale (the Old Crown); Big Lake’s Lupulin Brewing for best hazy IPA (Big Battle) and best German or New Zealand pilsner or export lager (Dortmunder); Grand Rapids’ Klockow Brewing for best American amber, brown and pale ale (BHK brown ale); Spring Park’s Back Channel Brewing for both best Czech-style lager (Jagr) and best English porter or brown ale (Jug), and Minneapolis newcomer Brühaven for specialty beers (Over the Line smoked lager).

A few larger or better-known breweries did win in some categories. The oldest beermaker in Minnesota, Schell’s in New Ulm, won for best amber (Firebrick). Utepils in Minneapolis also topped the German ales category with its ever-popular Ewald the Golden hefeweizen.

One bittersweet win came in the double and specialty IPA category, which went to Falling Knife with its double hazy Cosmic Trailblazer. The northeast Minneapolis brewery was hit by the sudden death of its co-founding brewer Tom Berg last week.

Along with the rising challenges in the industry that led to spate of recent brewery closings — including Dangerous Man just last month — Galligan said this year’s Brewers Cup “offered some nice catharsis for all the bad news.”

Here’s the full list of winners from the 2025 Minnesota Brewers Cup.

Specialty Beers

  • 1st place: Brühaven, Over the Line
    • 2nd place: Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub, Wild Brunette
      • 3rd place: Waldmann Brewery, Rauchbier

        Wood-Aged Beers

        • 1st place: Canal Park Brewing Co., Night Trekker Baltic Porter - Barrel Aged
          • 2nd place: Locale Brewing Co., 2024 Anniversary
            • 3rd place: Lupulin Brewing Co., Night Witch 2024

              Spice, Herb, & Vegetable Beers

              • 1st place: Boom Island Brewing Company, Punkin Pie
                • 2nd place: Thousand Lakes Brewing Company, Give’er The Beans
                  • 3rd place: Venn Brewing Company, Choconut

                    Fruit & Spice Beers

                    • 1st place: Blackstack Brewing, Uncut Jams
                      • 2nd place: Thousand Lakes Brewing Company, Sassy Redhead
                        • 3rd place: Uncommon Loon Brewing Company, Force of Nurture

                          Wild, Sour, & Funky Ales

                          • 1st place: Bad Weather Brewing Company, Winter’s Night
                            • 2nd place: Locale Brewing Co., Many Moons
                              • 3rd place: Pryes Brewing Company, Idyll Forest - Soiree

                                Strong Beers

                                • 1st place: Spilled Grain Brewhouse, Bearded Man Old Ale
                                  • 2nd place: Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub, Doppelbock
                                    • 3rd place: Sleepy Eye Brewing Company, Five

                                      Belgian & Monastic Ales

                                      • 1st place: Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub
                                        • 2nd place: Forgotten Star Brewing Co., Tripels Is Best
                                          • 3rd place: Saint Paul Brewing, Dubbel Agent

                                            American Amber, Brown & Pale Ales

                                            • 1st place: Klockow Brewing Company, Bhk
                                              • 2nd place: Nouvelle Brewing, Lucky Rooster
                                                • 3rd place: Omni Brewing Company, Lake Day

                                                  Stouts

                                                  • 1st place: Sunken Ship Brewing Company, Aran Sweater
                                                    • 2nd place: Brau Brothers Brewing Co, Moojoos Oatmeal Milk Stout
                                                      • 3rd place: Thousand Lakes Brewing Company

                                                        English Brown Ales & Porters

                                                        • 1st place: Back Channel Brewing, Jug
                                                          • 2nd place: Bent Paddle Brewing Company, Shire Mild
                                                            • 3rd place: Bucks Mill Brewing, Mill Pond Porter

                                                              English, Scottish, & Irish Ales

                                                              • 1st place: Sunken Ship Brewing Company, The Old Crown
                                                                • 2nd place: Bent Paddle Brewing Company, 14
                                                                  • 3rd place: Padraigs Brewing, Red Chimney Irish Red Ale

                                                                    Double & Specialty IPAs

                                                                    • 1st place: Falling Knife Brewing Company, Cosmic Trailblazer
                                                                      • 2nd place: Modist Brewing Co, Dreamyard
                                                                        • 3rd place: Montgomery Brewing, Haze Against the MacHine

                                                                          Hazy IPAs

                                                                          • 1st place: Lupulin Brewing Company, Boss Battle
                                                                            • 2nd place: Blackstack Brewing, Local 755
                                                                              • 3rd place: Headflyer Brewing, It Was All a Dream - Juicy

                                                                                American IPAs

                                                                                • 1st place: Wooden Ship Brewing Company, Pattern of Pieces
                                                                                  • 2nd place: Lake Monster Brewing, Depth Charge Juicy Ipa
                                                                                    • 3rd place: Nine Mile Brewing Co., Standard Operating Westy

                                                                                      German Ales

                                                                                      • 1st place: Utepils Brewing, Ewald the Golden
                                                                                        • 2nd place: Blacklist Brewing Co., Royal Hefe
                                                                                          • 3rd place: Bucks Mill Brewing, Kolsch Style Ale

                                                                                            German & New Zealand Pils & Export Lagers

                                                                                            • 1st place: Lupulin Brewing Company, Dortmunder
                                                                                              • 2nd place: Arbeiter Brewing Company, Haha Pils
                                                                                                • 3rd place: Schell’s Brewery, Notorious Pils

                                                                                                  Czech Lagers

                                                                                                  • 1st place: Back Channel Brewing, Jagr
                                                                                                    • 2nd place: Dangerous Man Brewing Co., Dark Czech Lager
                                                                                                      • 3rd place: Unmapped Brewing Company, Purgatory Pilsner

                                                                                                        Dark Lagers

                                                                                                        • 1st place: Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub, Midnight Elf
                                                                                                          • 2nd place: Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, Eagle 5
                                                                                                            • 3rd place: Schell’s Brewery, Bock

                                                                                                              Amber Lagers

                                                                                                              • 1st place: Schell’s Brewery, Firebrick
                                                                                                                • 2nd place: Klockow Brewing Company, Laundry’s Lager
                                                                                                                  • 3rd place: Bucks Mill Brewing, Polar Lager

                                                                                                                    German & International Pale Lagers

                                                                                                                    • 1st place: Luce Line Brewing, Maibock
                                                                                                                      • 2nd place: Fulton Brewing, Chill City
                                                                                                                        • 3rd place: Utepils Brewing, Helles

                                                                                                                          American Blonde, Wheat & Cream Ales

                                                                                                                          • 1st place: Shakopee Brew Hall, Cinco De Shako
                                                                                                                            • 2nd place: Excelsior Brewing Co, Big Island Blonde Ale
                                                                                                                              • 3rd place: Uncommon Loon Brewing Company, Speckled Loon Cream Ale

                                                                                                                                American Lagers

                                                                                                                                • 1st place: Wooden Hill Brewing Company, Hill Style
                                                                                                                                  • 2nd place: Elm Creek Brewing, Elm Creek Light
                                                                                                                                    • 3rd place: Back Channel Brewing, Lake Maker

                                                                                                                                      Member-Voted Awards

                                                                                                                                      • Best Member Volunteer – Ashley Hauf, MNCBG Board President
                                                                                                                                        • Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Event Volunteer of the Year - Jeff & Tatiana Allen
                                                                                                                                          • Outstanding Allied Trade Member – RahrBSG
                                                                                                                                            • Best Collaboration Beer – Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative & Wild State Cider – “Apple Pie Blonde Ale”
                                                                                                                                              • Most Innovative Brewery – Arbeiter Brewing Company
                                                                                                                                                about the writer

                                                                                                                                                Chris Riemenschneider

                                                                                                                                                Critic / Reporter

                                                                                                                                                Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

