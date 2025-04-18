Boom Island and other small breweries dominate 2025 Minnesota Brewers Cup

Some of the other breweries to win Brewers Cup awards last weekend included: Princeton’s Sunken Ship Brewing, which won in both the stouts category (with its Aran Sweater) and for best English, Scottish or Irish ale (the Old Crown); Big Lake’s Lupulin Brewing for best hazy IPA (Big Battle) and best German or New Zealand pilsner or export lager (Dortmunder); Grand Rapids’ Klockow Brewing for best American amber, brown and pale ale (BHK brown ale); Spring Park’s Back Channel Brewing for both best Czech-style lager (Jagr) and best English porter or brown ale (Jug), and Minneapolis newcomer Brühaven for specialty beers (Over the Line smoked lager).