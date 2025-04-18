Boom Island and other small breweries dominate 2025 Minnesota Brewers Cup

Even with a lot of gloomy industry news to discuss, brewery representatives from around the state still got to the fun stuff at the Minnesota Brewers Conference last weekend: They drank a lot of beer and celebrated the best of it.
Many smaller, newer and/or lesser-known breweries took a lot of the top honors in the Minnesota Brewers Cup, a contest and awards ceremony that took place at the Hilton Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Hotel in Bloomington as a part of the conference.
Minnetonka’s Boom Island Brewing had a surprise win atop the best in show category. It wasn’t an unexpected win for the reputable brewery itself, but for the style of beer it won with: a pumpkin ale it calls Punkin Pie, which also topped the individual category for best spice, herb or vegetable beer.
Runners-up on the best in show list were: another western suburb brewing hub, Plymouth’s Luce Line Brewing, with its Maibock (also the winner in the German and international pale lagers category); and Annandale’s national-award-winning Spilled Grain Brewhouse with Bearded Old Man Ale (which topped the strong beer list).
More than 450 beers total were submitted by 90-plus breweries from around the state for this year’s Brewers Cup, which is put on by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild as an all-Minnesota version of national competitions like Denver’s Great American Beer Festival. The contest is conducted as a blind taste-test by a team of 15 or so judges from within the industry.
While bigger breweries like Surly and Summit have won big nods in prior years — Surly’s old-fave IPA won best in show in 2024 — this year’s Minnesota Brewers Cup pointed to the state becoming more of an “egalitarian” brewing community, said Bob Galligan, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild’s director of government and industry relations.
“It shows how even smaller brewers around the state have upped their game in matching the reputation Minnesota has earned for producing high-quality beers,” Galligan said.
Some of the other breweries to win Brewers Cup awards last weekend included: Princeton’s Sunken Ship Brewing, which won in both the stouts category (with its Aran Sweater) and for best English, Scottish or Irish ale (the Old Crown); Big Lake’s Lupulin Brewing for best hazy IPA (Big Battle) and best German or New Zealand pilsner or export lager (Dortmunder); Grand Rapids’ Klockow Brewing for best American amber, brown and pale ale (BHK brown ale); Spring Park’s Back Channel Brewing for both best Czech-style lager (Jagr) and best English porter or brown ale (Jug), and Minneapolis newcomer Brühaven for specialty beers (Over the Line smoked lager).