A Minnesota beer lover’s six-pack to weather spring’s temperature swings

La Vermontoise is a collaboration between Belgium’s Brasserie de Blaugies and Hill Farmstead Brewery in Vermont. The Blaugies website says this is a lager, but it’s the funkiest lager you’re likely to have. It exudes the pleasing barnyard and cellar aromas that can characterize Belgian farmhouse ales. The flavor is a complex blend of bready grains, hay, fermentation-derived black pepper and ample citrus, lemon and grapefruit peel hops. Bitterness is high and accentuated by the extreme dryness. Other fruits like pear come in as you sip and it finishes with a lemony lift.