These Minnesota breweries are doing lagers right

Amber lagers are among my favorite beers, with Vienna lager being near the top. Double Elbow’s Pops Vienna-style lager (Rochester) is an excellent, Americanized take on the style. Double Elbow is a small-scale, lager-focused brewing project of Niko Tonks, former head brewer at Fair State Brewing Cooperative and current head brewer at Little Thistle Brewing in Rochester. For Pops, Tonks uses American malts and hops to create a taut, sharply bitter version of the style. Toasted bread crust malt is at the forefront, but it’s more than balanced by peppery hops. Light sweetness gives way to a very dry finish.