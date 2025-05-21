Politics

Dirty bong water in the clear under new Minnesota bill

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign a public safety bill that would decriminalize dirty bong water.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 6:54PM
Attendees of Cannabis Awareness Day at the Minnesota Capitol worked on packing a joint Friday afternoon.
Attendees of Cannabis Awareness Day at the Minnesota Capitol worked on packing a joint.

Fluids left in bongs and water pipes can no longer be considered as part of the total weight of the mixture when authorities charge people with drug offenses, under a clause tucked into a judiciary and public safety bill that has been sent to Gov. Tim Walz to sign.

The governor is expected to sign 192-page bill in the coming days.

In 2009, the Minnesota Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision ruled that bong water can be considered a controlled substance under state criminal law, finding that bong water was a substance and mixture “because it is a substance containing a controlled substance.”

The clause in the new bill awaiting the governor’s signature would reverse that decision and means prosecutors will have to separate the weight of the bong water from the actual substance being smoked.

“Water is heavy,” said Alicia Granse, an attorney with the Minnesota ACLU who in March testified before the Minnesota Senate Judiciary Committee to get the law changed. “Prosecutors were able to treat the water as pure drugs because it was in a bong.”

Granse said that would be similar to having a beer bottle with cigarette butts inside, then charging somebody based on the entire weight of the bottle but not taking into account the tobacco inside.

The law, if enacted, states that “a mixture does not include the fluid used in a​ water pipe or any amount of a controlled substance that is dissolved in the pipe’s fluid."

That closes a “big loophole,” and is “good step for making sure what we criminalize in Minnesota is behavior we want to punish,” Granse said.

Current Minnesota law calls for a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for a first-degree drug conviction.

The law would be retroactive to 2023 and that could help a Fargo woman. ACLU Minnesota is currently representing Jessica Beske, who was charged last year for allegedly possessing a methamphetamine pipe with 8 ounces of water.

Since the law would revert Aug. 1, 2023, Granse said the ACLU could ask the charges against Beske be dismissed.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

