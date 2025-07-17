‘Perfect storm’ led to Twin Cities suburban boil water advisory

A computer problem in Golden Valley started the cascade of events that prompted boil water advisories in three west metro communities this weekend and renewed calls for officials to evaluate their aging systems.
In public meetings this week, city managers in Golden Valley and Crystal offered their most detailed accounting yet of the events that left residents in their cities and neighboring New Hope with a decision Sunday and Monday to either boil their water or buy it bottled.
The computer problem caused the cities’ water systems to stop communicating with each other, prompting two water towers to close off as a precaution, while a third water tower in New Hope that would typically serve as a back-up was offline for prescheduled maintenance, the officials said.
“It was kind of a perfect storm,” Crystal City Manager Adam Bell told council members. “Early Sunday morning, we have one water [tower] out, and then this happens.”
The three cities have banded together since 1963 under a Joint Water Commission to purchase water from the city of Minneapolis. Bell told council members that each city has been maintaining its own water structures, “but it’s been piecemeal.”
The commission solicited proposals earlier this year from companies that could evaluate the systems, including assessing the condition of some water towers and controls and offering recommendations for improvements. The Crystal City Council on Tuesday agreed to pay roughly $65,000 for the study, with the caveat that the city will be reimbursed by the commission.
What happened this weekend “was a great reminder that this is past due,” Bell said.
Staff in the three cities didn’t answer questions Wednesday about what initially prompted the need for a study or what caused the computer in Golden Valley to malfunction.