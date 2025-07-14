News & Politics

Schools, businesses close as boil water advisory remains in place in three west metro suburbs

A water tower malfunction led officials to issue the advisory on Sunday in Golden Valley, New Hope and Crystal.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 14, 2025 at 5:15PM
Golden Valley's main water tower, photographed in February 2014.
Golden Valley's main water tower, photographed in February 2014. (Star Tribune file/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Residents and businesses in three west metro suburbs are still waiting for the all clear and are being advised to boil their water for a second straight day after a water tower malfunctioned Sunday and caused a drop in water pressure.

While the water is back on in Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley, state health department officials are urging people in the three cities to boil their water until they can determine the water is safe for drinking, brushing their teeth and cooking.

The disruption has caused some schools and restaurants to close for the day; others are scaling back their menus.

“We don’t have a full menu; we are not completely open,” said Fidel Mendoza, manager of the McDonald’s on West Broadway in Crystal. “We can’t sell fountain drinks. We have bottled water, and we are selling shakes.”

The Good Day Cafe in Golden Valley decided not to serve meals Monday. “We are closed due to ongoing water safety issues,” a recorded message on the eatery’s telephone line said. “We will open tomorrow.”

Some Robbinsdale School District students got an unexpected day off. Special education classes, school-based child care programs, Summer Explorers, Community Enrichment classes and driver’s education at buildings in the three cities were called off Monday. Programs in Plymouth, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park and Robbinsdale buildings continued as normal, said district spokesman Derrick Williams.

“State health regulations require public schools to have access to potable water,” Williams said. “It is standard to close affected sites until water is confirmed safe” by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

What led to the boil water advisory?

It was unclear what led to the incident, but it briefly worried Golden Valley resident Howard Schwartz. When he turned on his water Sunday, there wasn’t any pressure, and he feared he had a plumbing problem. He didn’t receive an alert from the city and was somewhat relieved later to know it was a citywide problem and not just his. He discovered others who had posted on social media.

“The city didn’t have a notification system like Xcel does when the power goes out,” Schwartz said. “The mayor has been made full aware that something needs to happen.”

In the meantime, Schwartz is getting by with a 24-pack of bottled water he was lucky enough to snap up at the New Hope Hy-Vee.

“There was a run on water,” he said. “Lots of people were buying.”

Inconvenient, yes, “but it’s not our first crisis,” the 74-year-old said.

Test results were still outstanding as of mid-Monday morning. A statement from the city of Crystal said it takes 16 to 18 hours for results to come back and the advisory would remain in place for 24 hours.

The advisory was issued after a valve on a water tower in Golden Valley malfunctioned overnight from Saturday night to Sunday. New Hope Mayor John Elder wrote on Facebook that the water tower valve inadvertently closed Saturday night.

“We are also investigating how this happened so that it won’t happen again!” he wrote, adding crews reopened the valve Sunday morning.

Until the advisory is lifted, MDH said to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and let it cool before using it. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water, the agency said.

Can I shower during a boil water advisory?

Adults may use water to bathe or shower, provided they don’t swallow any water. All ages can use tap water to wash hands, MDH said.

However, dishwashers should not be used as they typically do not reach temperatures that kill bacteria, the department said.

But swimming is OK. For those looking to stay cool on a humid 90-degree day, the newly remodeled Crystal Cove Aquatic Center is open, though there were no drinks or ice available at the concession stand.

“It does not affect the water in the pool; it’s chemically treated,” said John Elholm, the city’s recreation director. “Just don’t consume it.”

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

