Schools, businesses close as boil water advisory remains in place in three west metro suburbs

Residents and businesses in three west metro suburbs are still waiting for the all clear and are being advised to boil their water for a second straight day after a water tower malfunctioned Sunday and caused a drop in water pressure.
While the water is back on in Crystal, New Hope and Golden Valley, state health department officials are urging people in the three cities to boil their water until they can determine the water is safe for drinking, brushing their teeth and cooking.
The disruption has caused some schools and restaurants to close for the day; others are scaling back their menus.
“We don’t have a full menu; we are not completely open,” said Fidel Mendoza, manager of the McDonald’s on West Broadway in Crystal. “We can’t sell fountain drinks. We have bottled water, and we are selling shakes.”
The Good Day Cafe in Golden Valley decided not to serve meals Monday. “We are closed due to ongoing water safety issues,” a recorded message on the eatery’s telephone line said. “We will open tomorrow.”
Some Robbinsdale School District students got an unexpected day off. Special education classes, school-based child care programs, Summer Explorers, Community Enrichment classes and driver’s education at buildings in the three cities were called off Monday. Programs in Plymouth, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park and Robbinsdale buildings continued as normal, said district spokesman Derrick Williams.
“State health regulations require public schools to have access to potable water,” Williams said. “It is standard to close affected sites until water is confirmed safe” by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).
What led to the boil water advisory?
It was unclear what led to the incident, but it briefly worried Golden Valley resident Howard Schwartz. When he turned on his water Sunday, there wasn’t any pressure, and he feared he had a plumbing problem. He didn’t receive an alert from the city and was somewhat relieved later to know it was a citywide problem and not just his. He discovered others who had posted on social media.