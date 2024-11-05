North metro elections: Voters to pick City Council to guide growth in Blaine

Blaine voters are casting ballots on Tuesday in heated contests for mayor and City Council, choosing who will guide development in the growing city and oversee the creation of a walkable downtown — a $750 million sports and entertainment hub near the National Sports Center.
Other notable north metro races include three Robbinsdale school board seats and a trash collection question in Anoka.
Mayor Tim Sanders, a former Republican state representative, said leaders have been more proactive in planning out how to better connect the city and add amenities. His opponent, Patrick Hobot, argues the push for new development is too aggressive.
In Ward 1 across southern Blaine, incumbent Lori Saroya has had a turbulent term on the council, where she is a frequent critic. Her fellow members censured her in October because they say Saroya has disrespected staff and violated city code. Saroya, who has defended her actions, faces Chris Ford, a retired Rochester fire captain.
First-term Council Member Chris Massoglia, who represents Ward 3 in northern Blaine, is being challenged by Amina Baha. And Leslie Larson, the Ward 2 member in central Blaine, faces newcomer Ini Udomah.
Other notable races across the north metro:
Brooklyn Park
Voters in Brooklyn Park’s eastern district are deciding whether to re-elect Council Member Boyd Morson, whom the council has censured twice, including over a staff member’s complaint that Morson harassed her. He is being challenged by Amanda Cheng Xiong.
In the central district, Shelle Page faces Teshite Wako. And in the western region, incumbent Tony McGarvey is being challenged by Daniel Goba.
Anoka trash question
Anoka voters are deciding whether the city should institute an organized garbage collection system rather than have residents individually select their trash hauler.
It’s a contentious issue, with haulers organizing against Anoka selecting a single company for the city and advocating for more competition in the market. Proponents argue the city selecting a hauler will ensure there’s consistent pricing across the city, reduce noise and cut down on the number of garbage trucks on the street.
The city has agreed on a contract with ACE Solid Waste, which sued the city in June over how it has handled the negotiations, to be its lone hauler.
Robbinsdale schools
Seven candidates are on the ballot for three open seats on the Robbinsdale school board, just months after an investigation revealed widespread animosity among current members.
The 34-page workplace conduct investigation determined that personal disputes and cross-complaints among at least six of the seven board members had resulted in “a high level of dysfunction and animosity in the school board’s operations.”
Incumbents Greta Evans-Becker and Helen Bassett are running for reelection. The other candidates, Barbara Breher, Aviva Hillenbrand, Aileen White, Deborah Campion, and Kenneth Wutoh, would be new to the board.
