Voters next month will elect the Blaine mayor and half the council during a transformative time, as the growing city looks to build a walkable downtown and entertainment center, capitalizing on its millions of yearly sports tourists.
Blaine is booming with growth, plans for new downtown. Candidates have competing visions in election
Key city development issues have largely been overshadowed leading up to the Nov. 5 election by tension on the City Council, including the recent censure of a member.
The Nov. 5 election will be key in determining how Blaine is developed in the coming years, as candidates offer competing visions for the future of the city. Blaine has ballooned from about 57,000 residents in 2010 to now more than 73,000.
But the city’s evolving identity and other issues have increasingly been overshadowed leading up to the election, as tensions on the council boil over. Earlier this month, the council took the rare action of censuring Council Member Lori Saroya, who is seeking reelection, due to accusations that she has mistreated staff.
First-term Mayor Tim Sanders called it an “extremely unfortunate scenario.” He argued despite the friction, the city has made great strides, including being more proactive in planning ways to connect the city’s “patchwork” of amenities and turn Blaine into a more cohesive destination.
to succesHe pointsses such as securing funding to reconstruct Highway 65, work to revitalize Northtown Mall and plans for the $750 million sports and entertainment hub near the National Sports Center.
“The north metro will fully develop,” Sanders, a former Republican state representative, said. “Blaine has a real opportunity and is uniquely positioned to be an economic powerhouse in Anoka County.”
The mayor’s opponent Patrick Hobot argued the push for new development has been too fast and too aggressive, questioning the long-term sustainability of new projects.
“If it is inevitable that we become a big city, then the city holds more leverage with developers than it is using,” said Hobot, who has a background in education and runs an adult learning program. “We’re doing a lot of catering to developers. We can hold them more responsible.”
Censured council member seeks reelection
Saroya has had a turbulent term on the council, representing the 1st Ward in southern Blaine since the beginning of last year. And now she faces a tough contest from retired Rochester fire Captain Chris Ford.
Earlier this month, the council censured Saroya for violating the city’s code of conduct regarding working with city staff. That came after two employees filed formal complaints, substantiated by an outside investigator.
One complaint stemmed from Saroya speaking during public comments at an April planning commission meeting about an apartment proposal. At the meeting, she echoed resident concerns, and also accused officials and staff of “rubber stamping” such items and ignoring neighbors. City rules advise council members not to attend commission meetings, or only do so as an observer, due to concerns about using their position to influence decisions.
At a later meeting, some on the council disagreed with the way she addressed staff. Saroya defended herself, arguing she has been repeatedly retaliated against for voicing concerns. She called on residents from the dais to vote out the council unless they want more “apartments, car washes and all this junk in our city.”
Saroya’s supporters appreciate that she has been a vocal critic of council actions and frequently raised questions about transparency, conflicts of interest and spending. But others argue her approach is harming relationships and could lead to turnover at City Hall.
Saroya, the council’s first Muslim member, views the censure as a “badge of honor.”
“It’s extremely retaliatory. I did absolutely nothing wrong,” she said. “It shows I’m making a difference, asking the hard questions and holding them accountable.”
Ford — who serves on the park board and works as a paraprofessional at Blaine High School — said he would approach the council seat with “integrity and respect.”
“I think that’s one of my strongholds, collaboration and working for the people without any type of political agenda,” Ford said. “I would take a professional and transparent approach to working with city staff, fellow council members and people in the community.”
Evolving Blaine
The next council will be tasked with seeing through the entertainment district on a site where the city has been acquiring blighted warehouses for nearly a decade. Plans include a baseball stadium, pickleball courts, restaurants, hotels and apartments.
The City Council selected developers to take on the project, and granted tax incentives, including for infrastructure work and turf fields at the National Sports Center.
First-term Council Member Chris Massoglia, a visual marketer who represents the 3rd Ward in northern Blaine, expects the project to be a game-changer. He added officials should be strategic about future development and spending as they stare down a tax increase next year. Massoglia this fall voted against the preliminary jump in the property tax levy.
He’s challenged by newcomer Amina Baha, who has a background in IT, nonprofit management and work to resettle refugees. Baha supports the new development, but said the city should focus more resources on small businesses, seniors and lower income families.
Both Baha, and Ini Udomah — a 23-year-old candidate competing for the Ward 2 seat in central Blaine held by Council Member Leslie Larson — want Blaine to establish a community center, an idea voters rejected in two past referendums, most recently in 2016.
“As a kid in Blaine, I had to hang out in parking lots or go to different cities with a community center,” Udomah said. “We want to make sure the priority is for Blaine residents, not making the city a destination for outside people.”
Larson did not respond to interview questions from the Star Tribune.
Blaine is booming with growth, plans for new downtown. Candidates have competing visions in election
Key city development issues have largely been overshadowed leading up to the Nov. 5 election by tension on the City Council, including the recent censure of a member.