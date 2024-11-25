Some say Black Friday isn’t the spectacle it once was.
How to shop Black Friday like a pro (and score Target’s Taylor Swift merch)
Even as sales expand across November and December, there are bona fide deals awaiting early risers who brave the chill the day after Thanksgiving.
Tell that to the hundreds standing in line at the Mall of America in the chilly morning hours year after year.
“There are special deals that only happen on Friday,” said Jill Renslow, chief business development and marketing officer at the mall. “And it’s more than just deals. It’s traditions and excitement.”
While online shopping and seasonlong sales have diluted the decades-old predawn shopping custom, there are still exclusive savings waiting for those willing to wake up, queue up and hunt down their prize.
More than 76 million Americans shopped in stores on Black Friday last year, according to the National Retail Federation, and not all of them went home with everything on their lists. And 30% of shoppers still have credit card debt from last year’s holiday purchases, according to NerdWallet.
Don’t end the weekend disappointed and/or broke. Here’s how to make the most of your holiday shopping spree.
Have a plan
Going into Black Friday without a game plan might be fun for those simply out for the experience or the thrill of bargain-hunting, but it’s more likely to cause stress and overspending for those who have specific wants and needs.
“You definitely want to have a budget but also have some specific lists of items and how much you’re willing to pay for each,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.
Browse for deals online and use price-tracking websites like Google Shopping, Shopzilla and PriceGrabber to suss out real savings. Window-shop and note return policies. And don’t forget to pick up the print edition of the Minnesota Star Tribune on Thanksgiving Day for the annual stack of retail ads.
Then comes the decision that could make or break the day: where to go.
“At your big retailers, you can get some really big discounts, up to 75 percent, with stores like JCPenney and Macy’s,” said Lupo, who also ranks Target and Best Buy among the Top 10 best Black Friday retailers.
Stick to a budget
Prioritizing needs vs. wants will help filter out the nice-to-have-but-ultimately-unnecessary clothes or appliances that could break the bank.
Another way to stop impulse buying and general splurging: Only bring cash or a prepaid debit card.
“It’s very easy to walk in and get caught up in these glamorous sales,” Lupo said.
DePaul University lecturer Dan Azzaro advised to “know your limit.”
“If you were not going to buy it in the first place, don’t let a deal put you over the edge,” he wrote. “Have a set list, know what you can spend and then enjoy the day.”
Pick a payment
A majority of shoppers plan to use credit cards on Black Friday, NerdWallet said, but interest payments could quickly wipe out the big savings consumers hope to bring home.
Also, if you don’t pay a 0% interest credit in full within a certain timeframe, all those savings wipe away with a lump sum of interest added to the monthly statement when the promotional period ends. The same goes with buy-now-pay-later schemes: Pay on time and in full or suffer the fees.
“If you can’t afford to pay it off right away, you should really reconsider if it’s necessary or come up with alternative financing for it,” wrote Chad O’Connor, marketing professor at Northeastern University.
Racking up credit card points can be a good strategy for those big-ticket buys on Black Friday, but only if you pay off the balance before interest accrues, Lupo said.
Online spending calculators can help determine what it would cost to carry a credit card balance for a few months or longer. Some deals might not pencil out when you add interest.
Be early
Hardcore bargain seekers camp in parking lots Thursday night to ensure a place at the front of the line come Friday. Most shoppers need to show up a few hours before doors open to avoid missing out on the best deal on a fridge they’ve ever seen.
As extra incentive to roll out of bed earlier, retailers also offer giveaways to the first few hundred people through the door. At the Mall of America, the first 200 guests receive a $25 gift card and the chance to win a $2,500 gift card.
“We open our doors at 7 [a.m.], and a majority of people will be here an hour or two before,” said Renslow at the Mall of America. “We also see a lot of people who come and wait in their cars starting at 5:30, 6 a.m.”
Those planning to stand in line — the best way to ensure you nab what you want — need to dress for the weather. Make sure to wear comfortable shoes, rest up and eat a healthy breakfast, Renslow added.
Play nice
You are not fighting other shoppers and retail workers to buy a limited supply of life-saving medicine that your family needs to survive. There is no excuse to be a jerk, trample an employee or play tug-of-war over Target’s exclusive Eras Tour book from Taylor Swift.
At a recent Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union news conference, members called for support throughout the holiday season.
”My co-workers and I are here and happy to help you, but we deserve respect,” said member Edwin Quezada from New York. “We urge you to remember ... we, too, have families to go home to. Treat us with kindness, and that kindness will come right back to you.”
Take breaks
Unload a few items into your trunk, Renslow suggested. Take a load off in the food court. Check in with family, and don’t skip snacks if it’s a long day at a mall or hitting up multiple retailers.
“As much as we love seeing people with lots of shopping bags, take loads out to the car,” Renslow said. “And remember to lock your doors and keep your things safe.”
To avoid the stress of a packed mall or department store altogether and still finish some shopping Friday, go to the grocery store. There might be markdowns in the wake of Thanksgiving if there’s room in your freezer for a stock-up. Thrift stores and consignment shops are also likely to be quiet yet packed with bargains, Lupo said.
And don’t forget a little self-care.
“When you’re shopping on Black Friday, it’s also a good time to shop for yourself,” he said. “If you’re looking to upgrade your TV or need an appliance, you can usually get a good deal.”
