Taylor Swift, Target partner for exclusive book and album available Black Friday in-store only

The Minneapolis-based retailed has sold more than 10 exclusive versions of the pop star’s albums. This Eras Tour book and anthology version of her “The Tortured Poets Department” album will be in stores only Nov. 29 and only available online after if supplies last.

By Alex Chhith

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 15, 2024 at 4:51PM
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performing onstage on the first night of her Eras Tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP)

Taylor Swift and Target are partnering again, this time on an exclusive book that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the singer’s internationally sold-out Eras Tour concerts and a vinyl album of previously digital-only tracks.

The Minneapolis-based retailer will release both exclusively in stores on the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday, on Nov. 29 this year. Only if supplies last will the items be available the next day online via Target’s app and website, per a news release.

The 256-page hardcover titled “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Book” will cost $39.99 and include more than 500 never-before-seen photos of performances, rehearsals, instruments, costumes, set pieces and designer sketches. It also includes personal reflections and notes Swift wrote.

Per the release, Swift called the book “the official retrospective of the most wondrous tour” of her career.

Taylor Swift is releasing an exclusive Eras Tour book with Target and a vinyl record. (Target)

The record is the anthology version of Swift’s 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” released in April. It will cost $59.99 and feature 35 tracks, including four bonus acoustic songs. The four marbled and translucent vinyl discs also come with a poster of Swift. A CD format will also be available.

This isn’t the first time the mega-retailer and mega-star have worked together.

Target has sold more than 10 exclusive versions of Swift’s albums, most recently last spring with a phantom clear vinyl version of the 16-track version of “The Tortured Poets Department.” That set the record for Target’s largest music pre-order, according to the release.

“Target is at our best when we’re creating access to joyful experiences, and that’s exactly what this represents,” said Rick Gomez, Target’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, in the release, “a new way for everyone to immerse themselves in Taylor’s concert and music, right in time for the holiday season.”

This story will be updated.

Reporter

Reporter

Alex Chhith is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

