Garrison: Hormone therapy isn’t so risky after all. I tried it and it changed my life.

It’s been a little over a year since I went on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and I can say without hesitation, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done for myself.
The relief wasn’t immediate. It took several months and some adjustments of my dose for my body to respond. But after a while, I noticed my energy returning and my sleep starting to improve. Even better, I could once again complete a coherent sentence and wasn’t so inexplicably angry that I was biting people’s heads off simply for breathing too loud.
But saying yes to HRT wasn’t easy.
A 2002 study by the Women’s Health Initiative suggested that HRT increases the risk of breast cancer and stroke. That study ultimately led to hormones carrying a “black box warning” detailing those risks, effectively deterring an entire generation of menopausal women from getting the treatment they deserved.
The reported risks certainly gave me pause, too.
“When we put a black box label on a drug, it kind of shuts down the conversation for a lot of women,” said Krista Margolis, a nurse practitioner who focuses in perimenopause/menopause care at Premier Women’s Health of Minnesota’s clinic in Edina. “As a society and as women, when you hear ‘breast cancer,’ it’s scary.”