Garrison: Most women don’t seek help for menopause. But when they do, they often feel dismissed.

One of the many “joys” of menopause is spending months figuring out how to mitigate one symptom, eventually having a little bit of success only to have a new one emerge. I liken it to playing Whac-A-Mole.
These symptoms aren’t just an inconvenience; they have a significant impact on daily life. A recent study from Mayo Clinic found that more than three out of four women between the ages of 45 and 60 experienced menopause symptoms, with more than one-third (34%) reporting moderate to very severe symptoms. Sleep disturbances and weight gain were among the most common issues.
Yet more than 80% of the women who responded to the survey did not seek medical care. Many women said they preferred to manage symptoms on their own, while others said that they were too busy or unaware that effective treatments exist.
When I read those stats, all I could think was, “Been there. Done that. On all fronts.”
My perimenopausal journey started with sleeplessness, which was a massive shock to me and anyone who knows me well. As a teenager, I slept so soundly my stepdad often had to set off the smoke detector to get me moving. Even in my 20s and 30s, I could fall asleep as soon as I hit the pillow and not crack an eye until noon the next day.
But after I hit 40, sleep became as evasive for me as a Powerball win. On the rare occasion I managed to fall asleep somewhat easily, any little sound would stir me back awake. I’d then spend hours staring up at my ceiling, waiting to drift off again. I was exhausted and irritable (enter the Incredible She-Hulk phase I mentioned in a previous column) and started to struggle both at home and at work.