Gophers

Big Ten power rankings: Ohio State gets top spot, Penn State drops with surprise loss

Ohio State blasted the Gophers, and UCLA shocked Penn State. This coming weekend, Indiana travels west to face Oregon in a showdown.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 6, 2025 at 2:00PM
Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) helped Ohio State earn a resounding 42-3 victory over the Gophers that put the Buckeyes back in the top spot of the Big Ten power rankings. (Jay LaPrete/The Associated Press)

1. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten): It’s two days later, and Carnell Tate is still wide open, hauling in bombs from Julian Sayin. The Buckeyes certainly flexed their muscles in a 42-3 drubbing of the Gophers. Up next is a trip to Illinois.

2. Oregon (4-0, 2-0): The Ducks were idle this weekend ahead of a visit from No. 7 Indiana. Penn State’s loss at UCLA took a little shine off Oregon’s double-OT win in Happy Valley.

3. Indiana (5-0, 2-0): The Hoosiers were idle in preparation for a trip to Oregon, No. 3 in the Associated Press poll. It’s a fascinating quarterback matchup between Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza (16 TD passes, one interception) and Oregon’s Dante Moore (14 TD passes, one pick).

4. Illinois (5-1, 2-1): Luke Altmyer passed for 390 yards in a 43-27 victory over Purdue. Good luck in trying to get anywhere near those numbers when Ohio State and its suffocating defense visit Champaign.

5. Michigan (4-1, 2-0): The Wolverines ground Wisconsin into submission in a 24-10 win. A trip to USC figures to be more challenging.

6. USC (4-1, 2-1): The Trojans, idle Saturday, begin a three-week stretch that includes a visit from Michigan, a trip to Notre Dame and a trip to Nebraska.

7. Washington (4-1, 1-1): Down 20-0 late in the third quarter, the Huskies pulled off a great escape at Maryland by scoring the final 24 points for their first conference road victory as a Big Ten member.

8. Nebraska (4-1, 1-1): The Cornhuskers got three touchdown runs from Emmett Johnson to turn back Michigan State 38-27. A trip to Maryland will be Nebraska’s first venture off campus this season.

9. Maryland (4-1, 1-1): The Terrapins couldn’t stop the second-half bleeding against Washington as their offense gained only 52 yards on its final four possessions.

10. Penn State (3-2, 0-2): The Nittany Lions likely saw their College Football Playoff hopes end with a 42-37 loss at UCLA. Penn State gave up 446 total yards, including 280 on the ground.

11. Iowa (3-2, 1-1): The Hawkeyes were idle ahead of their trip to Wisconsin, where they will try to keep the Heartland Trophy for a fourth consecutive year.

12. Gophers (3-2, 1-1): Aside from their opening field-goal drive at Ohio State, the Gophers mustered only 96 yards at No. 1 Ohio State. They should be — and must be — more productive against Purdue on homecoming night.

13. Rutgers (3-2, 0-2): The Scarlet Knights were idle this weekend and now prepare for long flight on a short week that takes them to Washington.

14. Michigan State (3-2, 0-2): QB Aiden Chiles had an afternoon to forget in a loss to Nebraska, going 9-for-23 for 85 yards with two interceptions. The Spartans get red-hot UCLA next.

15. Northwestern (3-2, 1-1): The Wildcats stepped out of conference play to drub Louisiana-Monroe 42-7. They need three wins for bowl eligibility, and there’s a path to get there.

16. UCLA (1-4, 1-1): The Bruins were 24½-point underdogs to the Nittany Lions as transfer QB Nico Iamaleava ran for three touchdowns and passed for two in a 42-37 stunner.

17. Purdue (2-3, 0-2): The Boilermakers amassed 453 yards in their 43-27 loss to Illinois — that despite committing eight penalties for 61 yards in losses.

18. Wisconsin (2-3, 0-2): The hot seat under coach Luke Fickell continues to get hotter, especially after he didn’t use any of his timeouts late in the second half Saturday in a 24-10 loss.

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

