1. Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten): It’s two days later, and Carnell Tate is still wide open, hauling in bombs from Julian Sayin. The Buckeyes certainly flexed their muscles in a 42-3 drubbing of the Gophers. Up next is a trip to Illinois.
2. Oregon (4-0, 2-0): The Ducks were idle this weekend ahead of a visit from No. 7 Indiana. Penn State’s loss at UCLA took a little shine off Oregon’s double-OT win in Happy Valley.
3. Indiana (5-0, 2-0): The Hoosiers were idle in preparation for a trip to Oregon, No. 3 in the Associated Press poll. It’s a fascinating quarterback matchup between Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza (16 TD passes, one interception) and Oregon’s Dante Moore (14 TD passes, one pick).
4. Illinois (5-1, 2-1): Luke Altmyer passed for 390 yards in a 43-27 victory over Purdue. Good luck in trying to get anywhere near those numbers when Ohio State and its suffocating defense visit Champaign.
5. Michigan (4-1, 2-0): The Wolverines ground Wisconsin into submission in a 24-10 win. A trip to USC figures to be more challenging.
6. USC (4-1, 2-1): The Trojans, idle Saturday, begin a three-week stretch that includes a visit from Michigan, a trip to Notre Dame and a trip to Nebraska.
7. Washington (4-1, 1-1): Down 20-0 late in the third quarter, the Huskies pulled off a great escape at Maryland by scoring the final 24 points for their first conference road victory as a Big Ten member.
8. Nebraska (4-1, 1-1): The Cornhuskers got three touchdown runs from Emmett Johnson to turn back Michigan State 38-27. A trip to Maryland will be Nebraska’s first venture off campus this season.