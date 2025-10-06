Have a scary good time at these restaurants hosting Halloween pop-ups

Hola & the Last Resort runs at Hola Arepa from Oct. 6 to Nov. 2. The bar will get dressed up as a “Holaween” vacation destination, with creepy drinks like the Bruja’s Brew or Blood in the Sand. In addition to the spooky decor, there will be the usual tropical fare at an affordable price and a few other specialty items you’ll just have to discover on your own. Hola Arepa recently expanded its hours to include Monday, so the pop-up runs seven days a week. For those not into the spooky stuff, the regular menu will be available, too.