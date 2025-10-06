Have a scary good time at these restaurants hosting Halloween pop-ups

Let’s go, ghouls. It’s officially spooky season, and for those of us who keep the bats hung up all year long, this is our time to shine.
We’re looking for black lipstick marks on our martinis, phony blood that tastes like ketchup and communing with things that go bump in the night over a good bar menu. Lucky for us, several local restaurants and bars are getting into the dark fun all month long with these Halloween Bar pop-ups.
Not only will there be themed food and drinks, but some places will also host activities like tarot card readings. Get out there under the cover of dark and enjoy all the October fun to be had.
X-Mas Slay at Bina’s
A pop-up that’s giving Black Christmas meets Krampus vibes. Bina’s, the neighborhood bar next door to Centro with those good smash burgers, is dolling up in ghoulish camp style with Christmas gone wrong decor, creepy drink specials, holiday themed snacks and special events. There will be tarot card readings, craft nights, music bingo and a costume contest. Follow Bina’s Instagram for more details as the month unfolds.
1404 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., binasbar.com
Nico’s Taco & Agave Bar
In addition to going all out in decorating for Valentine’s Day and the holidays, Nico’s Uptown Minneapolis location has added one more holiday to the list this year. The Halloween House pop-up is currently underway as the team goes full tilt on ghoulish, goblin and spider-webby decor, matching the specialty cocktails (redrum or zombie zingers, anyone?), which are served in pumpkin- and ghost-shaped mugs ripe for the occasion.
2516 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., nicostacobar.com
Hola & the Last Resort
Hola & the Last Resort runs at Hola Arepa from Oct. 6 to Nov. 2. The bar will get dressed up as a “Holaween” vacation destination, with creepy drinks like the Bruja’s Brew or Blood in the Sand. In addition to the spooky decor, there will be the usual tropical fare at an affordable price and a few other specialty items you’ll just have to discover on your own. Hola Arepa recently expanded its hours to include Monday, so the pop-up runs seven days a week. For those not into the spooky stuff, the regular menu will be available, too.