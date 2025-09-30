It’s the season of spooky mazes, terror houses and haunted hayrides

It’s that time for thrills and chills, and when witches, vampires and zombies are out and about. Several scare zones in the Twin Cities and beyond have added varying levels of gore and ghoulishness in their spooktacular events to set off screams, shivers and laughter. While veterans Scream Town in Chaska and ValleyScare at Shakopee’s Valleyfair return to frighten unsuspecting customers, new places such as Dehns at Dark in Dayton and Twin Cities Fear Fest at the Mall of America are joining in as well this Halloween season.