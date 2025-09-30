Things To Do

It’s the season of spooky mazes, terror houses and haunted hayrides

Monsters and ghouls seek to scare brave souls at a cannabis labyrinth, winery and amusement park.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 30, 2025 at 5:45PM
More than 200 characters await to scare patrons of the Dead End Hayride in Wyoming, Minn.

It’s that time for thrills and chills, and when witches, vampires and zombies are out and about. Several scare zones in the Twin Cities and beyond have added varying levels of gore and ghoulishness in their spooktacular events to set off screams, shivers and laughter. While veterans Scream Town in Chaska and ValleyScare at Shakopee’s Valleyfair return to frighten unsuspecting customers, new places such as Dehns at Dark in Dayton and Twin Cities Fear Fest at the Mall of America are joining in as well this Halloween season.

No matter your level of bravery, there’s a haunt for you.

Outlaw biker band Hell on Wheels will be among the performers taking the stage at ValleyScare in Shakopee.

Tricks & Treats & ValleyScare: While the sun is up, the amusement park is filled with family-friendly treats, live shows, themed bites and rides. After sunset, however, the park turns into an eerie, bone-chilling place with scare zones and haunted mazes like “Cryptid Land” and “Blood on the Boundary Waters.” (Tricks & Treats: Noon-6 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun., through Nov. 1. ValleyScare: 7 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat., through Nov. 1. $50 and up. One Valleyfair Dr., Shakopee. valleyfair.com)

Scary animatronics lurk under the cover of darkness inside Dehns AT Dark haunted manor and shed in Dayton.

Dehns at Dark: Beware, for this is “where darkness dwells.” As many as 50 creatures lurk and wait in unsuspecting spots to scare guests. So enter the Dehn Manor, its cursed shed and a twisted corn maze at your own peril. (7-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat., through Oct. 31. $27.99 and up. 17270 125th Av. N., Dayton, Minn. dehnsatdark.com)

There are ways to escape the crazed characters at the Abandoned Hayride in Chaska. But the way to do it may not be easy. (Michael Jamieson)

The Abandoned Hayride: Hold onto your nerves as you roll through darkness filled with horrific vignettes and immersive illusions. Don’t expect the basic crazy clown on this hayride, but be prepared to encounter a blackness like no other, strange eerie sounds and something very wicked. (Hours vary. Oct. 3-Nov. 1, see website for schedule. $19-$115. 7410 Hwy. 212 E., Chaska. theabandonedhayride.com)

Anoka Haunted House: In operation for more than 30 years in the “Halloween Capital of the World,” the haunted house is run by the local Knights of Columbus. The creatures on the hunt for prey are local high school students, so yeah, it’s absolutely terrifying. (Hours vary. Oct. 10-25, see website for schedule. $12-$15. Anoka County Fair, 3200 St. Francis Blvd NW., Anoka. anokahauntedhouse.us)

The Haunting Experience: Terror awaits in dark corners and pathways in this haunted house. Then when you set out on the longest-running hayride in the state, be prepared for more frights as you travel by the haunted forest and the horrors of Wilhelm Steelworks. On select days, scaredy-cats can tour the haunted house, which will have its lights on, and monsters will be MIA during the Fall Fun Fest. (Hours vary. Oct. 3-Nov. 2, see website for schedule. $26-$56. 10900 E. Pt. Douglas Rd., Cottage Grove. hauntingexperience.com)

Oak Blood Forest: Bloodcurdling screams take on a whole new meaning at this affordable Halloween haunt, which features more than 20 themed areas. (Hours vary. Oct. 3-Nov. 1, see website for schedule. $20-$25. 7410 Hwy. 212 E., Chaska. oakbloodforest.com)

The specters and spooks at Scream Town make their appearances on select dates through Nov. 1. (Michael Jamieson)

Scream Town: A sister event to the Abandoned Hayride and the Oak Blood Forest, it brags of being one of the top haunts in the state with seven haunted attractions. VIP pass holders get a bonus — the dreaded “Nightmares & Phobias,” where just about everything gives you the heebie-jeebies. (Times vary. Oct. 3-Nov. 1, see website for hours. $24-$90. 7410 Hwy. 212 E., Chaska. screamtown.com)

Twin Cities Fear Fest: This new haunted attraction at Mall of America is packed with special effects, scare actors and intricate sets to heighten the fear factor. Themed areas include “Deadwater Hollow,” where voices of dead sailors rise from the waters shrouded by fog, and “Sanctum of Shadows,” where guardians watch over secrets not meant for public view. (Hours vary through Nov. 2, see website for schedule. $29.99 and up. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington. twincitiesfearfest.com)

The Dead End Hayride runs through Nov. 2 in Wyoming, Minn.

The Dead End Hayride: If you are up for facing off against homicidal maniacs and the like, hop on this ride. And then walk through a towering cornfield and see if you can make it out unfazed and unscathed. (Hours vary through Nov. 2, see website for schedule. $27-$87. 28186 Kettle River Blvd. N., Wyoming, Minn. thedeadendhayride.com)

Board the William A. Irvin in Duluth, where paranormal sightings have been investigated.

Duluth Haunted Ship: William A. Irvin was home to William Wuori, a sailor who died aboard the ship in 1964 after being scalded in the boiler room. Board the vessel to see what sinister beings wait to greet you. (Hours vary Oct. 3-31, see website for schedule. $21.85-$78.50. 301 Harbor Dr., Duluth. duluthhauntedship.com)

More than 125 “seriously demented people” lurk in the dark to scare patrons of Haunted Hidden Hollows in Brainerd.

Haunted Hidden Hollows

Paul Bunyan Land changes from a gleeful place of joy to a nefarious haunt when a scream team of more than 125 “seriously demented people” rule the roost. The haunted maze and house have been redesigned, rendering a new spin to the spinetingling frights. During MEA, timid souls can explore the sites at a special daytime event that will have the lights on and won’t feature live actors. (7-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Oct. 10-Nov. 1; noon-5 p.m. Oct. 18. $12-$40. Paul Bunyan Land, 17553 State Highway 18, Brainerd. hidden-hallows.com)

The Haunted Farm: The scares are kept updated with a new lineup of freakish fun each year. Gutsy gals and guys can explore the haunted house, Madman Morgue, Dark Maze and other spaces. For some extra chills, they can walk through the dark woods where nefarious characters await your entry. (7-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Oct. 3-31. $25. 1947 130th Av. S., Moorhead, Minn. hauntedfarm.com)

The Mactabiliss Souls: This haunted attraction promises to leave you with nightmares well after the visit. It offers three levels of unwanted scary surprises. On Halloween night, the scene will be calmer for trick-or-treaters, who can roam around without running into props and with the lights on. (5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Oct. 3-Nov. 1 & Oct. 30. $15-$30, ages 6 and under free. 570 Main Av. N., Harmony, Minn. themactabilissouls.org)

Monster Bash: Run by the nonprofit of the same name, this haunt is staffed entirely by volunteers who seek to support art in local communities. This year’s theme is “Where’s Alice?,” a dark and sordid riff on “Alice in Wonderland.” (7-10 p.m. Oct. 10-11, 24, 31-Nov. 1; 6-10 p.m. Oct. 17 & 25; 5-10 p.m. Oct. 18; 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26. $13-15. 150 1st St. NW., Harmony, Minn. monsterbashhauntedhouse.org)

Creatures of the night send patrons screaming during Rolling Forks Vineyard's Fright in the Field in Glenwood, Minn.

Fright in the Field: Reach out to your best ghoul-friends for a fright night in the winery. As you make your way through the labyrinth of towering corn, be prepared to be pounced on by ghoulish denizens. And be mindful that escaping could be tricky. Held only for five nights during the Rolling Vineyards’ seasonal harvest activities, guests are encouraged to come in costume and scare the monsters right back. (6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 17-18, 24-25 & 31. $20. Rolling Forks Vineyards, 21505 Selnes Rd., Glenwood, Minn. rollingforksvineyards.com)

Hellwig Hollow: Some real horror awaits at this age 13-plus attraction, which also asks those 16 or younger to be accompanied by an adult. The horror nights/slasher weekend is Oct. 17-18. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., through Oct. 31. $20. 7283 U.S. 53, Canyon, Minn. hellwighollow.com)

In addition to meeting questionable characters, visitors need to make their way through a maze made of cannabis. (Anthony D. Drumm)

Fright at the Farm: The farm features a haunted maze made with cannabis. Throughout the indoor and outdoor experience, guests will encounter special effects, animatronics and projected images. Each night, with the lights turned out, guests must find their way with the help of one LED candle per group. Good luck with that. (7-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Oct. 10-Nov. 1. $20. 47385 Highway 52 Blvd., Zumbrota, Minn. rocheserhorror.com)

Kryptic Acres: Journey into a maze on a farmstead where something unspeakable once happened. Keep in mind that fog-shrouded passages will obstruct your view and the dead will try to keep you from escaping. (5 p.m. Oct. 11, 17-19, 24-25 & 31. $10. 22805 145th St. NE., Hawick, Minn. kandiacresevents.com)

