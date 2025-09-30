It’s the season of spooky mazes, terror houses and haunted hayrides

It’s that time for thrills and chills, and when witches, vampires and zombies are out and about. Several scare zones in the Twin Cities and beyond have added varying levels of gore and ghoulishness in their spooktacular events to set off screams, shivers and laughter. While veterans Scream Town in Chaska and ValleyScare at Shakopee’s Valleyfair return to frighten unsuspecting customers, new places such as Dehns at Dark in Dayton and Twin Cities Fear Fest at the Mall of America are joining in as well this Halloween season.
No matter your level of bravery, there’s a haunt for you.
Metro
Tricks & Treats & ValleyScare: While the sun is up, the amusement park is filled with family-friendly treats, live shows, themed bites and rides. After sunset, however, the park turns into an eerie, bone-chilling place with scare zones and haunted mazes like “Cryptid Land” and “Blood on the Boundary Waters.” (Tricks & Treats: Noon-6 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun., through Nov. 1. ValleyScare: 7 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat., through Nov. 1. $50 and up. One Valleyfair Dr., Shakopee. valleyfair.com)
Dehns at Dark: Beware, for this is “where darkness dwells.” As many as 50 creatures lurk and wait in unsuspecting spots to scare guests. So enter the Dehn Manor, its cursed shed and a twisted corn maze at your own peril. (7-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat., through Oct. 31. $27.99 and up. 17270 125th Av. N., Dayton, Minn. dehnsatdark.com)
The Abandoned Hayride: Hold onto your nerves as you roll through darkness filled with horrific vignettes and immersive illusions. Don’t expect the basic crazy clown on this hayride, but be prepared to encounter a blackness like no other, strange eerie sounds and something very wicked. (Hours vary. Oct. 3-Nov. 1, see website for schedule. $19-$115. 7410 Hwy. 212 E., Chaska. theabandonedhayride.com)
Anoka Haunted House: In operation for more than 30 years in the “Halloween Capital of the World,” the haunted house is run by the local Knights of Columbus. The creatures on the hunt for prey are local high school students, so yeah, it’s absolutely terrifying. (Hours vary. Oct. 10-25, see website for schedule. $12-$15. Anoka County Fair, 3200 St. Francis Blvd NW., Anoka. anokahauntedhouse.us)
The Haunting Experience: Terror awaits in dark corners and pathways in this haunted house. Then when you set out on the longest-running hayride in the state, be prepared for more frights as you travel by the haunted forest and the horrors of Wilhelm Steelworks. On select days, scaredy-cats can tour the haunted house, which will have its lights on, and monsters will be MIA during the Fall Fun Fest. (Hours vary. Oct. 3-Nov. 2, see website for schedule. $26-$56. 10900 E. Pt. Douglas Rd., Cottage Grove. hauntingexperience.com)
Oak Blood Forest: Bloodcurdling screams take on a whole new meaning at this affordable Halloween haunt, which features more than 20 themed areas. (Hours vary. Oct. 3-Nov. 1, see website for schedule. $20-$25. 7410 Hwy. 212 E., Chaska. oakbloodforest.com)