Benilde-St. Margaret's scored four straight goals in a second half — three by junior Maggie Graczyk — to rally past Edina 11-10 in the girls lacrosse championship game at Stillwater High School.
Edina led 9-7 midway through the second half before Benilde went on its fateful run. The Hornets cut the deficit to a singe goal in Mary Velner's fourth goal of the game with 2:25 remaining, but Edina failed to mount an attack after that.
It's the first state championship for Benilde-St. Margaret's (17-2). Edina finished 16-3.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What happens after a police consent decree? Other cities provide lessons for Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What happens after a police consent decree? Other cities provide lessons for Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What happens after a police consent decree? Other cities provide lessons for Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What happens after a police consent decree? Other cities provide lessons for Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
US Open in LA turns into a quiet major with limited crowds and tough walk
This U.S. Open is not to be mistaken as ''Golf, But Louder'' on so many levels.
High Schools
Benilde-St. Margaret's uses second-half surge to beat Edina for girls lacrosse title
Edina led 9-7 midway through the second half before the Red Knigths went on a big run for their first state championship.
Twins
Neal: Bremer has sweet Father's Day connection with son Erik
Erik made Dick Bremer a dad on Father's Day, and now the two share the same profession. Also: a quick-change for Minnesota Aurora, and a big change for Alary's.
Vikings
Souhan: If Vikings trade Hunter, Diggs for Jefferson has to be the model
Current Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah may have to lose a star to make a winning decision — something his predecessor Rick Spielman pulled off with precision.
Outdoors
Anderson: Kelley Farms soon to be wildlife management area
DNR hopes to take possession of the 1,820-acre property by the end of the year.