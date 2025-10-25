Five books we can’t wait to read in November

Bookstores and libraries will undergo big changes next month.
There are always new books hitting shelves, of course, but the first couple weeks of November are unusually jammed with big-name authors such as Patti Smith (the “Just Kids” writer has another memoir, “Bread of Angels”), Nate Berkus (the designer, who grew up in Hopkins, wrote “Foundations,” about making a home) and, inevitably, Taylor Swift (she’s not the author of “Swifterature,” actually, but Elly McCausland’s book is about the relationship between Swift’s lyrics and literature).
You can look for reviews of the latest from Stewart O’Nan (“Evensong”), Simon Winchester (“The Breath of the Gods”) and many others in the Minnesota Star Tribune next month. But here are five more November books we have our eye on:
Becoming the Twin Cities, Drew M. Ross
It’s the subtitle that makes this one tantalizing: “Swindles, Schemes and Enduring Rivalries.” And, no, it’s not set in the present day. St. Paul writer Ross takes readers back to the 1800s, when decisions were being made about, for instance, where to put the Capitol and State Fairgrounds. Bold-faced names such as Zebulon Pike and Archbishop John Ireland figure into the wheeling and dealing, which Ross argues gets at one of the most fundamental aspects of Minneapolis and St. Paul: why they’re not all one city. (Nov. 11)
Declaring Independence, Edward J. Larson
Get ready for a million books about 1776, in anticipation of our country’s 250th birthday next year. This one, from a Pulitzer Prize winner (for his brilliant book about the Scopes monkey trial, “Summer for the Gods”), focuses narrowly on that pivotal year. Larson traces the events that took the Founding Fathers from barely thinking about the idea of independence in January to declaring it just a few months later. Subtitled “Why 1776 Matters,” the book also argues that July wasn’t an open-and-shut declaration, with the following months producing lots of colonial handwringing. (Nov. 11)
Palaver, Bryan Washington