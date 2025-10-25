Five books we can’t wait to read in November

There was a time when a new title from the author of the National Book Award-winning “The World According to Garp” would have been huge news but a few wan titles in a row may have lowered his stock. (Remember “The Last Chairlift” from 2022? Exactly.) Perhaps a sequel can restore some of his luster? “Queen Esther” brings back Dr. Wilbur Larch and St. Cloud’s Orphanage, both featured in “The Cider House Rules,” which was not only a bestseller but also won Irving an Oscar for writing the 1999 movie adaptation. “Queen Esther” refers to a Jewish girl, fleeing antisemitism, who grows up at the orphanage; the novel traces her life into her eighth decade. (Nov. 4)