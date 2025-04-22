AVI Systems rebrands as Forté as it passes $500M revenue milestone

In the age of hybrid work and more sophisticated event centers, AVI Systems in Eden Prairie has outgrown its name.
After surpassing $500 million in revenue in its last fiscal year and about to reach another milestone, officials of the employee-owned company decided it needed a more modern name.
Chief Executive Jeff Stoebner was set to announce the company will rebrand as Forté at AVI’s annual sales conference Tuesday morning in Dallas.
“We just think the the brand has elevated beyond a three-letter acronym,” Stoebner said.
The time is right between Forté’s growing size and the fact it is about to expand internationally, with two pending acquisitions.
Forté, he said, needs to distinguish itself from competitors with similar names at a time it is acting as an industry consolidator.
When Stoebner’s father, Joe, started the business in 1974, it was more important to have the title explain what it provided. Audio Visual Inc. provided a new service. In the 1980s, it rebranded as AVI Systems as the use of screens and sound became more important to businesses and schools.
Minneapolis-based branding agency Rise and Shine Partners worked with AVI to land on the name. Forte is short for fortissimo, a musical term that means to play loudly.