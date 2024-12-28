Burcum: Any Medicaid changes require care, not haste

Typically referred to in Minnesota as “medical assistance,” Medicaid covers 3 in 10 kids in the state and 1 in 3 people with disabilities. It plays a vital role in paying for long-term care, with more than half of nursing home residents here relying on it, according to KFF, a nonpartisan health policy organization. Another eye-catching data point: The program covers 33% of births in Minnesota, ensuring that nearly 21,000 babies born here each year get off to a healthy start.