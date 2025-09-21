Annunciation Church hosts festival as community works to not be defined by violence

For decades, SeptemberFest has been a hallmark of parish life at Annunciation Catholic Church and School — a weekend of food, music and Mass that brings families, alumni and neighbors back to the campus year after year.
But this year, following a deadly shooting at the south Minneapolis church, it wasn’t clear if school could resume — much less if a festival planned for thousands would still happen.
Yet on Sunday, the grounds were crowded with folding chairs and prayer books. Alumni swapped stories. Children clutched cinnamon rolls and cups of orange juice as parishioners raised their voices in one of the church’s largest Masses in recent memory.
The ordinary gestures — breakfast in hand, neighbors side by side — felt like small triumphs in the face of what the community has endured.
“This is the DNA of our community,” said Jen Campbell, a parishioner of 27 years. “People need this. They need to be together.”
SeptemberFest, once a parish anniversary party at the start of the school year, has grown into Annunciation’s largest annual gathering. Still, leaders debated whether to go on with the event less than a month after a shooter opened fire on the sanctuary, killing 10-year-old Harper Moyski and 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and injuring 21 others.
Sunday’s festival was redefined by attendees not as an escape from grief but a way to confront it together.
“There was a phase where celebration didn’t seem right,” said Karl Wolf, who has three children at the school. “But after prayer and reflection and the outpouring of community support, it feels right.