Anderson: Rescuing hunters and others, DNR conservation officers do more than write tickets

Pat McGowan was already on the road at 5 one morning last November when he received a call that a boat had overturned on Leech Lake and hunters were in the water.
A Department of Natural Resources conservation officer since 2008, and a longtime duck hunter himself, McGowan knew the lake was frigid and that no one could last long in its water.
“I was headed to Leech Lake anyway that morning to check duck hunters,” McGowan said.
Racing to a public landing on Boy Bay, McGowan launched his boat quickly and headed onto the dark lake.
“One of the hunters had a cell phone and had called 911,” McGowan said. “I wasn’t sure exactly where they were. They said Boy Bay. But it’s a big area.”
Seeing a blinking light about 3 miles from the landing, McGowan in the still-dark of early morning found six juveniles clinging to an overturned 14-foot boat. The hunters at the bow were somewhat out of the water, but those at the stern were deeply immersed.
“I could only get four of the hunters at a time in my boat, so I loaded the four toward the stern and headed back to the landing,” McGowan said. “I dropped those hunters off to a waiting ambulance and went back for the others.”
The hunters’ boat was equipped with a blind, and apparently the boat had taken on water and rolled over. Some of the hunters wore waders, which quickly filled with water.