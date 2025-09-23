Minneapolis

Amid many victims, sister of one man killed in Minneapolis mass shooting wants him remembered

Gregory Sweeten was slain on Lake Street one day before the Annunciation shooting. His sister Misha is trying to draw more attention to his death.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 23, 2025 at 4:46PM
Gregory Sweeten, left, and his sister, Misha Sweeten.

It’s been a month since Misha Sweeten’s brother Gregory was gunned down in a midday mass shooting just off Lake Street that wounded several others in south Minneapolis.

The Aug. 26 shooting was eclipsed one day later by another tragedy in Minneapolis, when a shooter fired into Annunciation Church during morning Mass, killing two children and wounding 21 people.

Two more mass shootings would follow within 12 hours of each other last week, killing two and wounding several others.

Amid all the violence, Misha Sweeten says it’s important to remember her big brother Gregory, 35, as more than just another Black man lost in a recent unprecedented spate of gun violence in the city — one that drew national media here in the case of the Annunciation shooting.

“It’s sad,” Sweeten, 34, said in an interview. “It’s like he meant nothing, but he meant the world for a lot of people.”

Around 1:30 p.m., Gregory Sweeten was standing in a group on the sidewalk along Clinton Avenue, just across the street from Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, when a gunman got out of a car and fired a rifle at the crowd. Sweeten was shot in the head and died at the scene. Six others suffered serious injuries.

The shooting was just north of a commercial stretch of Lake Street that’s been the scene of fatal shootings and violent crimes recently. The area was also the scene of a high-profile scuffle in June between federal agents serving a search warrant and protesters fearful that an immigration raid was in progress.

The Aug. 26 incident began a particularly violent period in the city, with four mass shootings in south Minneapolis over the past month. On Sept. 15, two more mass shootings happened along Lake Street. One shooting happened at a walkway frequently troubled by illegal drug dealing, and another at a large homeless encampment.

The city’s 50th homicide occurred over the weekend, when 36-year-old Adonis Qumar Meekins was fatally shot near Chicago Avenue S. and Franklin Avenue. The total compares to 62 homicides at this time last year, according to a Star Tribune Database.

In Sweeten’s case, the shooter remains at large. However, two alleged accomplices, Tiffany Lynn Marie Martindale, 30, and Ryan Timothy Quinn, 33, were arrested and charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

Two days after the shooting, a letter addressed to Sweeten was taped on the chain link fence near where he was killed, signed by someone claiming to be his wife. “I will never be the same without you,” it read. The sidewalks were painted with graffiti paying homage to him: “RIP Levi,” a nickname for Sweeten.

A mourner left an epitaph in spray paint at the spot on Clinton Avenue S. at E. 29th Street in Minneapolis where Gregory Sweeten, nickname Levi, was killed. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Misha Sweeten described her brother as caring and someone who “always knew how to lift my spirit.” Their family moved from Chicago to Minneapolis in 2001 after their other brother was shot and killed, she said. She added he was passionate about making music and enjoyed making R&B and rap songs. He was a proud dad of two sons, ages 10 and 8.

He had been couch-surfing recently, moving from place to place and struggling with housing situations, his sister said.

“I was devastated — that’s my best friend," she said. “My brother is my everything. He was the last person I have left on this earth.”

A note and a small stuffed animal left at the site of a shooting across from Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A motive in the shooting remains unclear, and the suspect remains at large. Court records show Gregory Sweeten had faced legal troubles in recent years, including a 2023 conviction for selling fentanyl, and a domestic violence incident from 2018.

According to the charges in Sweeten’s death, Quinn and Martindale drove a man they knew as “Bino” to the shooting site before he got out wearing a mask and fired numerous rounds. He was then driven to north Minneapolis where he was dropped off, charges say. Both Quinn and Martindale remain jailed.

The day of the shooting, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at least one of the victims was targeted. Misha Sweeten said she is frustrated there have been no arrests. No matter what, she doesn’t think her brother was at the heart of it.

“Greg was not the intended target; he didn’t have much to start whatever war is going on,” she said. “I hope that justice is served.”

A service will be held for Gregory Sweeten at 3 p.m. Friday at Estes Funeral Chapel, 2201 Plymouth Av. N. in Minneapolis. The public is invited.

