Amid many victims, sister of one man killed in Minneapolis mass shooting wants him remembered

It’s been a month since Misha Sweeten’s brother Gregory was gunned down in a midday mass shooting just off Lake Street that wounded several others in south Minneapolis.
The Aug. 26 shooting was eclipsed one day later by another tragedy in Minneapolis, when a shooter fired into Annunciation Church during morning Mass, killing two children and wounding 21 people.
Two more mass shootings would follow within 12 hours of each other last week, killing two and wounding several others.
Amid all the violence, Misha Sweeten says it’s important to remember her big brother Gregory, 35, as more than just another Black man lost in a recent unprecedented spate of gun violence in the city — one that drew national media here in the case of the Annunciation shooting.
“It’s sad,” Sweeten, 34, said in an interview. “It’s like he meant nothing, but he meant the world for a lot of people.”
Around 1:30 p.m., Gregory Sweeten was standing in a group on the sidewalk along Clinton Avenue, just across the street from Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, when a gunman got out of a car and fired a rifle at the crowd. Sweeten was shot in the head and died at the scene. Six others suffered serious injuries.
The shooting was just north of a commercial stretch of Lake Street that’s been the scene of fatal shootings and violent crimes recently. The area was also the scene of a high-profile scuffle in June between federal agents serving a search warrant and protesters fearful that an immigration raid was in progress.
The Aug. 26 incident began a particularly violent period in the city, with four mass shootings in south Minneapolis over the past month. On Sept. 15, two more mass shootings happened along Lake Street. One shooting happened at a walkway frequently troubled by illegal drug dealing, and another at a large homeless encampment.