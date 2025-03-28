Alo, known for athleisure worn by stars like Taylor Swift, is expanding in the Twin Cities.
The retailer already has a store at Galleria in Edina. Now, it will open one at Mall of America in Bloomington over the summer and at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka this fall.
Alo, Athleta and Lululemon are quick becoming staples in more upscale malls as the demand for athleisure outlives pandemic at-home wardrobes, evidenced by larger sections at department stores and Target’s commitment to its owned brand, All in Motion.
“Athleisure is now more than finding an outfit to wear to your workout class, and we’re seeing retailers expand their merchandise to everyday wear that you can even wear to the office,” said Britt Burridge, vice president of leasing for Brookfield Properties, which operates Ridgedale.
Yet the space is getting more competitive as its rate of growth slows, said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail.
“To grow in a convincing way, brands need to steal sales from each other,” Saunders said. “Smaller brands like Alo and Vuori are capturing consumer attention, whereas some of the more established brands like Nike are struggling.”
Indeed when Alo opened in Galleria in June of 2024, more than 400 people RSVP’d for its early access grand opening, which included attendees like J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings’ quarterback and an Alo ambassador. The opening was the retailer’s highest opening in 2024 in terms of sales and traffic.
While Alo declined to discuss specifics of its expansion into Minnesota, it said the stores represent “a manifestation of our mission to bring people together through movement and mindfulness.”