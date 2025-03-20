An Eagan online retailer has paid $5 million for a majority stake in the flash-sale site Zulily, expanding its national reach.
Lyons Trading Co., operator of Proozy.com, will gain a 75% stake in the Zulily brand under the deal with Beyond, the former Overstock.com that bought the remnants of Bed Bath & Beyond. Other terms of the deal, which valued Zulily at $6.7 million, were not disclosed.
Known for deals on athletic brands like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, Proozy has an estimated 3 million customers. Zulily reaches 131 million customers.
“The best part about Proozy and Zulily is that it shares the same customer,” which tends to be savvy, deal-seaking and predominantly female, said Proozy CEO Jeremy Segal.
The Zulily site is currently down as its assets are transferred to Proozy and will relaunch in the near future, according to the companies.
“With the loyalty of the Zulily customer and the strength of Proozy‘s expertise in the deal space, we have confidence that Proozy will bring you a familiar Zulily shopping experience,” Beyond said in a statement.
The acquisition will also expand Proozy’s existing product selection, Segal said in a statement he posted on LinkedIn.
“Zulily will continue operating under its established brand name, with enhancements in product selection, shipping efficiency, and exclusive deals powered by Proozy’s supply chain expertise,” the statement said.