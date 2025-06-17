All-Minnesota Boys Volleyball Player of the Year: Owen Barnett of Hopkins

The calls became louder as the season went on during boys volleyball matches for Hopkins, a program that co-ops with St. Louis Park and Minnehaha Academy.
Whimsical in nature, typical of the irreverence of high school boys, but heard every time Owen Barnett soared above the net for a kill.
A call of “O B Schmittman” would echo throughout the gym, followed by another.
Barnett, a senior outside hitter, knows who coined the nickname but claims no idea of the origin.
“It came from Alistair Halls, another player on the team,” Barnett said. “It’s kind of goofy, but I hear it all the time now. Sometimes 30 times a game.”
Owen Barnett entered the boys volleyball state tournament leading the state with 511 kills. The 6-foot-3 senior with the 37-inch vertical leap also registered 91 digs, 80 service aces, 27 blocks and 338 serve receives, helping Hopkins become one of eight teams to compete in the inaugural Minnesota State High School League boys volleyball state tournament. Those accomplishments result in him being named the 2025 Star Tribune All-Minnesota Boys Volleyball Player of the Year.
Barnett was among the many boys volleyball supporters crushed when, in 2022, the MSHSL’s representative assembly failed by a single vote to get the two-thirds majority needed to ratify the sport.
“That was really disappointing,” Barnett recalled, stating the vote brought a new sense of purpose to boys volleyball supporters. “My dad was one guy who wasn’t quiet after that. There were all these close votes, and we weren’t sure it was going to pass.”