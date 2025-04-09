News & Politics

All animals from shuttered SeaQuest aquarium in Roseville have found new homes

Facilities in the Twin Cities and Duluth took in hundreds of mammals, reptiles and birds.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 9, 2025 at 12:36PM
An iguana peered from behind some leaves at its new home at SeaQuest, a hands-on aquarium and small-animal exhibit at Rosedale Center.
All animals once on display at the now-shuttered SeaQuest in Roseville have been removed and relocated to new homes, including three venues in the Twin Cities.

A zoo in Duluth also accepted a couple hundred animals after the hands-on aquarium and petting zoo in Rosedale Center abruptly shut down in February as the attraction’s parent company progressed through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

In the metro, Como Zoo, the Minnesota Zoo and Sea Life at Mall of America “dedicated countless hours to rescuing and rehoming hundreds of the animals,” said Pam Hoye, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley. “These animals are still behind-the-scenes receiving needed care to ensure their long-term health and full acclimation before being available for the public to see them again.”

A bankruptcy judge in Idaho approved a motion for SeaQuest to work with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to help relocate animals needing a new home. In a February court filing, the trustee handing SeaQuest’s affairs said “failure to do so may jeopardize their health and safety.”

In the weeks that followed, two African crested porcupines were sent to Como Zoo in St. Paul. Sea Life at the Mall of America accepted about 600 reptiles and sea creatures. The Minnesota Zoo brought in a variety of fish and mammals, including two wallabies, two two-toed sloths, a three-banded armadillo, and seven sugar gliders; several reptiles, one crab and even a tarantula.

“All animals in our care are stable in health,” Hoye said.

The Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth received about 200 animals, including a capybara, a reticulated python, macaws, eclectus parrots and a golden conure, according to a fundraiser on its website.

SeaQuest has been the subject of several complaints in recent years and had been under investigation amid allegations of animal abuse and neglect, dangerous human-animal interactions and filthy conditions.

The Roseville location had failed five inspections due to many of those problems, according to reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The location was under investigation in Ramsey County after the Minnesota DNR submitted a case.

SeaQuest once had 10 locations across the United States. The company still has three locations that remain open, in Utah, California and New Jersey.

The company saw a big drop in gross revenue in the past two years, falling from $27 million in 2023 to just over $15 million last year, leading it to file for bankruptcy.

