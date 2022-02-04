From a warm, comfortable seat far away in Florida, Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath watched the U.S. men's national team beat Honduras 3-0 Wednesday at his team's Allianz Field in subzero temperatures.

Already he was thinking about a return visit by the men's national team.

"I would hope the next one would be in the middle of June with everybody turning up with their short sleeves on," he said.

The U.S. men's team — like the U.S. women's team, too — already has played in St. Paul twice since the new stadium opened in 2019.

It's a relationship with U.S. Soccer that Heath said is important for his club to nurture.

"It puts the club on the map," he said. "People know who you are. People see the facility. People see the atmosphere that can be generated in them conditions."

There were a few bare-chested crazies showing their support among an announced sell-out crowd that bundled up in such bitter cold.

U.S. team coach Gregg Berhalter praised Minnesota fans afterward — and even posed for a photo with a few of them during a delay late in the game.

Heath praised them, too, saying, "The supporters were magnificent considering the conditions."

Loons end training trip

The Loons finished their 10-day Florida training trip with a 5-4 victory over Orlando in a friendly. Their starters led 4-1.

After an "uneventful" scoreless draw with Chicago on Saturday, Heath called the performance "very, very pleasing." He praised his team's fitness, its starting group and lack of injuries.

There also was what called good combination play, particularly between Argentines Franco Fragapane and Emanuel Reynoso up front.

Iwe makes impression

Prospect Emmanuel Iwe scored the winning goal Thursday after he was discovered in open tryouts for the new MNUFC2 second team last month.

Born in Nigeria, he came to the Loons via St. Cloud State and St. Louis Park High.

"We didn't know anything about the kid," Heath said. "He's come in and done really, really well. He scored a goal today, trained really, really well with the first group. It's a big jump up for him, but hey, the kid is accepting the challenge, is into it and doing really, really well."

Etc.

• Heath said he expects veteran starters Michael Boxall and Robin Lod to join the team for the first time this season in the next day or two.

• Heath said he also continues to expect three new players to join, including Kervin Arriaga, who wasn't allowed to accompany his Honduran national team to the U.S. for Wednesday's game. "I'm hopeful in the next two, three days we'll have three (new) players in and hopefully he'll be one of them," Heath said.

• Heath on newly signed MLS veteran defender Oniel Fisher, who gives his team backline depth: "He can play left back, right back, really athletic, good professional. Everyone we spoke to says he's a terrific guy in the locker room."