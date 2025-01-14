GLENDALE, Ariz. — Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings’ 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC’s wild-card round on Monday night, when quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t give them much of a chance in another big game. How does this affect the Vikings’ outlook at quarterback this offseason? How far away is this team from being a real contender? What do we make of an aging secondary that could be retooled? And what about that O-line?
Podcast: Vikings’ 14-win season ends with another dud from quarterback Sam Darnold
In this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss Darnold’s meltdown and what that could mean for their outlook together this offseason.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 14, 2025 at 7:30AM
Kevin O'Connell could have sidestepped a question lobbed during the news conference after the Vikings' playoff loss to the Rams, but he didn't. His answer spoke volumes.