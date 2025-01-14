Vikings

Podcast: Vikings’ 14-win season ends with another dud from quarterback Sam Darnold

In this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss Darnold’s meltdown and what that could mean for their outlook together this offseason.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 14, 2025 at 7:30AM

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings’ 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC’s wild-card round on Monday night, when quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t give them much of a chance in another big game. How does this affect the Vikings’ outlook at quarterback this offseason? How far away is this team from being a real contender? What do we make of an aging secondary that could be retooled? And what about that O-line?

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Analysis: Vikings' offensive line needs new parts, and the head coach knows it

Staff headshot
Mark Craig
card image

Kevin O'Connell could have sidestepped a question lobbed during the news conference after the Vikings' playoff loss to the Rams, but he didn't. His answer spoke volumes.

Vikings

Vikings safety Smith to consider retirement again after ‘some of the most fun I’ve had’

card image

Access Vikings

Podcast: Vikings’ 14-win season ends with another dud from quarterback Sam Darnold

card image