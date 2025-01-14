Podcast: Vikings’ 14-win season ends with another dud from quarterback Sam Darnold

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings’ 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC’s wild-card round on Monday night, when quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t give them much of a chance in another big game. How does this affect the Vikings’ outlook at quarterback this offseason? How far away is this team from being a real contender? What do we make of an aging secondary that could be retooled? And what about that O-line?