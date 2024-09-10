News & Politics

What to know about tonight’s presidential debate and how to watch it in Minnesota

Here are some options for watching the debate Tuesday night between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 10, 2024 at 5:48PM
In a two-photo combo, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, in August 2024. Harris and Trump will meet for the first time in a televised debate on ABC in September, a critical test in a fluid campaign that should draw tens of millions of viewers and that once had appeared to be in doubt. (Haiyun Jiang and Eric Lee)

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will square off Tuesday night in Philadelphia for their first debate in the presidential election. This will be the first debate between the two candidates since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July.

Here’s what you need to know about the debate and how to watch it in Minnesota:

Where can I watch the debate and when is it?

The debate starts at 8 p.m. CDT and is hosted by ABC. It will be streamed live by local TV stations including Twin Cities PBS, WCCO-TV, KSTP, KARE, Fox 9 and cable stations including CNN.

It will also be streamed online, including on Max, ABC News Live, Hulu and Disney.

Most channels will also preview the debate in the hour leading up to it.

How do I stream the debate?

While the major streaming services cost around $8 to $10 per month, ABC News Live will stream the debate for free online. That’s located at abcnews.go.com/Live.

Other streaming services require viewers to pay for at least one month to watch the debate (you can cancel the subscription in the subsequent month to avoid paying more), or a lower per-month rate for a year-long plan.

National Public Radio will also carry audio of the debate.

Who is moderating?

ABC anchor David Muir and ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis will moderate the debate.

What’s the format?

The debate, held at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center, will not have a live audience.

It will run over 90 minutes, and questions will only be asked by Muir and Davis.

about the writer

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

