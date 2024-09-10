What to know about tonight’s presidential debate and how to watch it in Minnesota

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will square off Tuesday night in Philadelphia for their first debate in the presidential election. This will be the first debate between the two candidates since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July.

Here’s what you need to know about the debate and how to watch it in Minnesota:

Where can I watch the debate and when is it?

The debate starts at 8 p.m. CDT and is hosted by ABC. It will be streamed live by local TV stations including Twin Cities PBS, WCCO-TV, KSTP, KARE, Fox 9 and cable stations including CNN.

It will also be streamed online, including on Max, ABC News Live, Hulu and Disney.

Most channels will also preview the debate in the hour leading up to it.

How do I stream the debate?

While the major streaming services cost around $8 to $10 per month, ABC News Live will stream the debate for free online. That’s located at abcnews.go.com/Live.

Other streaming services require viewers to pay for at least one month to watch the debate (you can cancel the subscription in the subsequent month to avoid paying more), or a lower per-month rate for a year-long plan.