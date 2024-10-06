Abbey Murphy had a goal and an assist to lead the Gophers women’s hockey team to a 5-2 victory over Boston University on Sunday at Ridder Arena.
Abbey Murphy continues hot start as Gophers women’s hockey sweeps Boston University
The Gophers forward had a goal and an assist and has scored in every game for her undefeated team this season.
After the Terriers tied the score 1-1 in the second period, Murphy’s goal gave the Gophers the lead for good with 5 minutes, 54 seconds remaining in the second . Three minutes later, Murphy assisted on Ella Huber’s goal, which made it 3-1.
Murphy has five goals and two assists on the season after leading the nation with 33 goals in 2023-24. She has scored in every game this season for the second-ranked Gophers (4-0), including the lone goal late in the third period of Friday’s 1-0 victory over BU.
In the first minute of the third period, Sydney Morrow, a transfer from Colgate, scored her first goal as a Gopher to make it 4-1.
The Gophers open WCHA play next weekend at No. 4 Ohio State. The defending national champion Buckeyes (4-2, 2-2 WCHA) opened the season with two one-goal losses to Minnesota Duluth at home before winning twice at Bemidji State.
