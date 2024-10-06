Gophers

Abbey Murphy continues hot start as Gophers women’s hockey sweeps Boston University

The Gophers forward had a goal and an assist and has scored in every game for her undefeated team this season.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 6, 2024 at 9:08PM
Gophers forward Abbey Murphy scores a goal last season. (Matt Krohn)

Abbey Murphy had a goal and an assist to lead the Gophers women’s hockey team to a 5-2 victory over Boston University on Sunday at Ridder Arena.

After the Terriers tied the score 1-1 in the second period, Murphy’s goal gave the Gophers the lead for good with 5 minutes, 54 seconds remaining in the second . Three minutes later, Murphy assisted on Ella Huber’s goal, which made it 3-1.

Murphy has five goals and two assists on the season after leading the nation with 33 goals in 2023-24. She has scored in every game this season for the second-ranked Gophers (4-0), including the lone goal late in the third period of Friday’s 1-0 victory over BU.

In the first minute of the third period, Sydney Morrow, a transfer from Colgate, scored her first goal as a Gopher to make it 4-1.

The Gophers open WCHA play next weekend at No. 4 Ohio State. The defending national champion Buckeyes (4-2, 2-2 WCHA) opened the season with two one-goal losses to Minnesota Duluth at home before winning twice at Bemidji State.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Gophers

See More
Gophers

Analysis: A Saturday night to remember for Gophers football trio

Staff headshot
Randy Johnson
card image

Gophers Football Insider: Bold moves by P.J. Fleck and his staff, plus key moments from QB Max Brosmer and freshman safety Koi Perich, add up to an upset of USC.

Gophers

Abbey Murphy continues hot start as Gophers women’s hockey sweeps Boston University

card image
Sports

AP Top 25: Texas returns to No. 1, Alabama drops to No. 7 after upsets force reshuffling of rankings

card image