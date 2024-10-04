By the end of the decade, 3M says it will stop emitting millions of tons of greenhouse gases, including those outside the company’s control.
3M pledges big emissions cuts by 2030, including in its supply chain
The Minnesota company set its first validated target for Scope 3 emissions and reported progress in its internal goals.
For the first time, the Maplewood-based manufacturer has set a target to reduce what are called Scope 3 emissions, which are those greenhouse gases produced by its supply chain and include the transportation of goods. These emissions account for 75% of the company’s overall greenhouse gas impact.
The company intends to reduce Scope 3 emissions by 41% from a 2021 baseline, a goal verified by the nonprofit Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as adequate in the short-term to help keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.
“The validation of our targets by SBTi reflects years of collaboration and dedication by 3Mers working on a detailed action plan to innovate across our portfolio to decarbonize industry, accelerate our climate solutions and improve our environmental footprint,” Gayle Schueller, chief sustainability officer at 3M, in a statement this week.
Like many companies, 3M intends to be carbon-neutral in its operations by 2050. Also like many companies, 3M has had an easier time reducing its in-house emissions through renewable energy, while supply chain emissions remain stickier.
3M is already well on its way to meeting its Scope 1 and 2 goals, which include electricity usage and other on-site emissions at offices and factories. Since 2019 these emissions have dropped 48%. The company’s goal is a 52.6% decrease by 2030 and an 80% decrease by 2040.
Last year the maker of Post-it Notes, safety gear and Scotch tape emitted 2.9 million tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent gases and counted 9 million tons of Scope 3 emissions in its supply chain.
The data excludes the impact of 3M’s health care operations, which were spun off into a new company, Solventum, this spring.
