Vellee Deli opened its first streetside restaurant over the weekend in northeast Minneapolis. The popular food truck spawned its first restaurant in 2015, a Minneapolis skyway-level spot that consistently draws long lines. Plans were in the works for this restaurant back in spring of 2020, a time frame that now conjures an ominous feeling with every mention. The new spot drops the "deli" and exists just as Vellee, with the same Mexican/Asian mashup dishes that fans know and crave. Find those duck confit banh mis, barbecue pork tacos and chicken curritos at the base of the Nordhaus apartment building, 303 1st Av. NE. To start, hours are 5-9 p.m. Tue.-Fri. and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. Find more info and a full menu at velleedeli.com.

Smoke and cocktails in Eagan

Kitchen and Rail is now open at 3344 Promenade Av. in Eagan. The restaurant's menu was put together by Charlie Torgerson, who was the onetime chef behind the smoker at Famous Dave's. (He also smokes the goods at RC's BBQ at the State Fair, for those looking to pregame in a sit-down setting.)

On the menu are filet mignon sliders, cauliflower burnt ends, crispy duck and Nana's meatballs. The new restaurant also leans into craft cocktails and brings an upscale vibe to its strip mall setting. Judging by the availability of reservations, Eagan has been ready and waiting. Book a prime time table at kitchenandrail.com. Kitchen and Rail opens at 4 p.m. Tue.-Fri. and 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

Wok to St. Louis Park

Urban Wok just opened its second Minnesota location in St. Louis Park's West End (5326 W. 16th St., urbanwokusa.com). Create your own stir-fry by selecting from a variety of bases, proteins, vegetables and sauces, or go for an all-appetizer meal — there are wings, edamame, pot stickers, miso soup, spring rolls and more. Stir-fry prices range from $12.99-$16.99; appetizers from $9.99. The St. Louis Park location is open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. The other location, in St. Paul's Lowertown (209 E. 4th St.), is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and noon-11 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

Ann Kim coming to Netflix

Three-quarters of Ann Kim's portfolio involves pizza, showcasing the skillful recipes the Pizzeria Lola/Young Joni/Hello Pizza owner and chef worked for years to perfect. No surprise then that the Minneapolis restaurateur has been tapped to star in an episode of "Chef's Table: Pizza," a new season of the culinary docuseries, with this one doing a deep dive into the beloved dish. Here's the description from the streaming platform: "From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, go inside the kitchens of chefs whose creativity elevates this ordinary dish to an art form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds, and passion for creating the perfect slice." The season premieres Sept. 7, and in addition to Kim, will highlight master pizza-makers from Phoenix; Rome; Caiazzo, Italy; Kyoto, Japan; and Portland, Ore.