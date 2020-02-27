More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19, an illness characterized by fever and coughing and in serious cases shortness of breath or pneumonia, have occurred since the new virus emerged in China.
As growing parts of Europe and the Middle East saw infections and a first case was found in South America, air routes were halted and border control toughened.
What questions do you have about the novel coronavirus — either the virus itself or how best to prevent or prepare for its spread in the United States?
You asked, we answered
More From Local
Local
Speeding driver in southwestern Minnesota stopped 4 times within an hour, once for 115 mph
Those 4 stops followed one a few hours earlier. One trooper noted the driver felt "like it was no big deal."
National
Abortions increase in Wisconsin for second straight year
The number of abortions performed in Wisconsin increased for a second straight year in 2018 after eight years of declines, the latest report from the state Department of Health Services shows.
Local
What questions do you have about the novel coronavirus?
Local
Minnesota officials prepare for coronavirus: 'Not if, but when'
No cause for panic, but families should take stock of their foods and medicines and abilities to stay at home if sick or placed under quarantine, health officials say.
St. Paul
7-year-old critically hurt after being hit by pickup while getting on school bus in St. Paul
The incident happened about 6:30 a.m. at S. Robert Street and Wood Street on St. Paul's West Side.