More than 81,000 cases of COVID-19, an illness characterized by fever and coughing and in serious cases shortness of breath or pneumonia, have occurred since the new virus emerged in China.

As growing parts of Europe and the Middle East saw infections and a first case was found in South America, air routes were halted and border control toughened.

What questions do you have about the novel coronavirus — either the virus itself or how best to prevent or prepare for its spread in the United States?