MILWAUKEE -- The Twins activated reliever Sam Dyson from the 10-day injured list and sent reliever Cody Stashak back to Class AAA Rochester before tonight's game against the Brewers (7:10 p.m., FSN).

Dyson, acquired at the trade deadline from the Giants for three prospects, had two bad outings for the Twins (six runs, six hits, two-thirds of an inning) before they sidelined him because of right biceps tendinitis.

Overall, in 51 games this season, he's 4-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51.2 innings.

Stashak appeared in six games for the Twins, going 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA.

Martin Perez, whose spot in the rotation seems to be in danger, pitches tonight for the Twins with his ERA ballooning to 4.80. Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.70) pitches for Milwaukee.

By the way, tomorrow's matinee is only on YouTube, so brush up on how to watch that here.

Pregame reading includes RandBall on the five losses that really hurt the Twins.

Also Reusse had this view of third base coach Tony Diaz's Sunday stint.

La Velle's off-day story on Taylor Rogers' troubles is here.

Finally, the Twins' 2020 schedule is set.

Perez is in the batting order because the game is in the National League park. He is 1-for-21 in his career with two sacrifice bunts and 17 strikeouts.