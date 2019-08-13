TWO-GAME SERIES AT MILLER PARK

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: LHP Martin Perez (8-5, 4.80 ERA) vs. RHP Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.70)

Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. • YouTube, 830-AM: RHP Kyle Gibson (11-5., 4.24 ERA) vs. TBA

TWINS UPDATE

With Cleveland’s walkoff 6-5 victory over Boston on Monday, the Twins (71-47) fell to second place in the AL Central for the first time since April 20. They split two games with the Brewers at home May 27-28. … RHP Sam Dyson (biceps) can come off the injured list. DH Nelson Cruz (wrist) and CF Byron Buxton (shoulder) remain out. … Perez has given up 20 runs over his past four starts and 11 home runs in his past five starts after giving up only seven in his first 18 appearances. … Gibson issued a career-high six walks in 4⅓ innings Thursday in a loss to the Indians. … C Mitch Garver has the fifth-best slugging percentage (minimum 200 plate appearances) in baseball at .605. … IF Luis Arraez has 17 multi-hit efforts in 52 games and leads the team in hitting (. 350).

BREWERS UPDATE

Milwaukee (62-57) is 2½ games out of first in the NL Central and a half-game out in the wild-card race. … OF Christian Yelich (back) has not started the past five games, but the 2018 NL MVP — who leads MLB in homers (39) and batting average (.335), is eighth in stolen bases (23) and 12th in RBI (84) — is expected to start Tuesday. … The Brewers have four starting pitchers — Jhoulys Chacin (lat), Zach Davies (back), Jimmy Nelson (elbow) and Brandon Woodruff (oblique) — sidelined. … LHP Josh Hader, one of baseball’s most effective relievers, has 102 strikeouts in 55⅓ relief innings, a WHIP of .795 and an opponents’ batting average of .150. But of the 29 hits off him, 12 have been home runs. … In their past 26 victories, the Brewers have won 19 by one or two runs and only three by more than three runs. … Anderson has given up two or fewer runs in nine consecutive starts. … The Brewers might use a bullpen starter Wednesday.

CHRIS MILLER





