The Twins-Milwaukee game on Wednesday won’t be on standard TV. Fans who want to watch will have to go to YouTube, where it is this week’s offering in baseball’s Game of the Week package on the web.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

The game will be called by a hybrid crew, including former Miami Marlins play-by-play announcer Rich Waltz, who now works for MLB. Twins broadcaster Justin Morneau will be one of the analysts, along with Brewers analyst and former reliever Dan Plesac. Former FSN reporter Jamie Hersch, who does most of her work on the NHL Network now, will be the field reporter.

Getting to the game on a desktop computer is easy. Go to YouTube.com/Twins and click to watch it live. You can also set a reminder on the screen.

Here are instructions to watch on a Smart TV or on your mobile device.

Smart TV: Open the YouTube app and search for MLB. Then click on the MLB YouTube channel. At gametime, click on the thumbnail and watch.

Mobile device: Open the YouTube app, search for MLB and tap on the MLB YouTube channel. You can set a reminder if you go there before the game starts, but you’ll need to log in to get that feature. If you have a Chromecast, there will be a Chromecast icon that will allow you to transfer the game to a big screen.

We know that for many of you this is no big deal. But some people wrestle with technology more than others, so consider this an early warning and user's guide.

And for those of you who have lost access to Twins games because of the contract standoff between the FOX regional networks, Dish Network and Sling TV, consider this a one-day reprieve.