Here are the top-read news stories published by the Star Tribune in 2019.
Local
What Minnesota's congressional delegation said about impeachment
Members of Minnesota's congressional delegation split 4-4 on impeaching President Donald Trump."The sad truth is that the Democrats' impeachment has been overtly political throughout and…
Minneapolis
Salvation Army faces shortfall in donations, toys for Twin Cities families in need
The nonprofit blames the short holiday season, weather and online shopping for decreasing crowds to its red kettles.
Minneapolis
BCA: Man killed during confrontation with Mpls. police fired first
Chiasher Fong Vue, 52, died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Duluth
Twin Metals submits formal plan for hard-rock mine near BWCA
The move launches the regulatory process for a mine that could alter forever the country's most visited wilderness and the communities surrounding it.
Local
Golf instructor Rodney Lidenberg dies at 69
From 2007 to 2016, Golf Magazine annually named him one of the "Top 100 Teachers in America."