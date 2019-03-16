A 2-year-old Milwaukee girl who was the subject of a nationwide Amber Alert search has been found dead in Minnesota, a Milwaukee TV station reported.

Family members confirmed the death of Noelani Robinson, WISN-TV said. The report did not say where in Minnesota the body had been found.

Earlier this week, police in Milwaukee arrested the girl’s father, Dariaz Higgins, and charged him with fatally shooting her mother, Sierra Robinson. Police said he had been providing information on Noelani’s whereabouts but the information had “proven to be untrue,” Police Chief Alfonso Morales said.

Authorities have not said when or where Noelani was last seen, but said she could be in Minnesota. The FBI was offering a $5,000 reward for information that led authorities to Noelani.

STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS