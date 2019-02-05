The driver of a school bus with one student aboard was shot while behind the wheel in an apparent road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on an interstate just south of downtown Minneapolis and the gunman was quickly arrested, authorities said.

The victim was shot sometime after 2 p.m. while in a small bus on Interstate 35W near Chicago Avenue, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The driver was "alert and conscious" while being taken by emergency medical personnel from the scene ahead of surgery at HCMC for noncritical injuries, said police spokesman John Elder.

Elder said multiple 911 callers reported a person outside of a vehicle pointing a gun at the school bus, and that shots were being fired.

"Preliminary investigation is that there was a motor vehicle crash that occurred and an altercation or dispute of some sort happened resulting in gunfire," Elder said.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation image from one of its traffic cameras shows one State Patrol trooper pointing a gun at a person standing near an open door of a sedan that was stopped ahead of the bus, while another trooper stands behind the person.

A person of interest was taken into custody after a school bus driver was shot where Interstate 35W and 94 run together near downtown Minneapolis.

A gun, believed to be a semiautomatic weapon, was taken from the suspect immediately upon arrest, Elder said.

The Minneapolis School District student on the bus was unharmed, said district spokesman Dirk Tedmon.

The elementary school student was seated at the "very back of the bus" at the time and has been reunited with family, Elder said.

Tedmon declined to say where the student attended school. He said the student will be receiving support from the district in the shooting's aftermath.

The spokesman added that the district website has resources to help students and families "in processing traumatic events" such as this one. He added that anyone with a student who needs further support should reach out to school staff.

Minneapolis police are leading the investigation and were expected to say more about the incident later Tuesday.

State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said his agency is assisting with traffic control at the scene, which is southbound I-35W at Chicago.

"The highway is not shut down for the incident," Shank said as a snowy evening commute was starting in earnest. "Travelers should proceed with caution ... at that location."