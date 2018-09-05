Sun Country Airlines announced Wednesday new nonstop service between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Belize, making it the first commercial carrier to fly the route.

It will also be the first airline to fly MSP passengers to St. Kitts and Nevis, a twin-island nation in the Caribbean. Both seasonal routes will operate just once a week, beginning a few days before Christmas and ending in late April.

“At Sun Country, we pride ourselves on delivering fantastic value to our guests, connecting them to their favorite people, places and memories. Belize and St. Kitts and Nevis are amazing beach destinations that we have no doubt Minnesotans will be excited to flock to in the winter,” said Ben Brookman, vice president of network and pricing at Sun Country Airlines, in a release.

In Belize, Sun Country will fly in and out of the Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport, about 10 miles northwest of Belize City.

It will also be Belize’s northernmost destination in the United States’ Midwest region, said Karen Bevans, Belize’s Director of Tourism, in a release. She said Minnesota is “an area of the U.S. that can really benefit from easy access to a tropical Belizean vacation when winter comes.”

St. Kitts and Nevis is southeast of the U.S. Virgin Islands in the Caribbean Sea. Sun Country will fly one roundtrip between MSP the island’s Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport on Saturdays from Dec. 22 to April 20. The Belize route will also operate on Saturdays during this same period.

These routes are the latest in a series of new destination announcements as the airline’s new leadership expands Sun Country’s network, including routes outside the MSP market. Earlier this summer, the airline announced new seasonal service from MSP to Nashville and more than a dozen new routes outside the Twin Cities.

For the past year, Sun Country, under chief executive Jude Bricker, has been refashioned as a leisure airline aimed at budget-conscious families. That means fewer free perks, but lower base fares. The rapid succession of change has created some problems, such as delays in customer service responses and baggage.