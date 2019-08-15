ARLINGTON, Texas -- Michael Pineda, on the 10-day injured list because of strained triceps, will be activated today by the Twins and will start tonight's game against the Rangers.
The Twins open a four-game series while leading the American League Central by a half-game over the Cleveland Indians.
Pineda is 7-5 with a 4.15 ERA and two stints on the injured list as the pitches his first season after Tommy John surgery. He is 1-4 with a 5.05 ERA against the Rangers in his career.
The Twins will make a corresponding move when Pineda is activated, with Randy Dobnak likely headed back to Class AAA Rochester. Dobnak pitched four scoreless innings in his first stint in the big leagues.
The series preview is here.
A look at the fielding struggles of Jorge Polanco leads the Twins notebook.
Sign up for our Twins newsletter to get all of the updates sent to you daily.
La Velle E. Neal III has covered baseball for the Star Tribune since 1998 (the post-Knoblauch era). Born and raised in Chicago, he grew up following the White Sox and hating the Cubs. He attended both the University of Illinois and Illinois-Chicago and began his baseball writing career at the Kansas City Star. He can be heard occasionally on KFAN radio, lending his great baseball mind to Paul Allen and other hosts.
Phil Miller covered three seasons of Twins baseball, but that was at a different ballpark for a different newspaper. Now Miller returns to the baseball beat after joining the Star Tribune as the Gopher football writer in 2010, and he won't miss the dingy dome for a minute. In addition to the Twins and Gophers, Miller covered the Utah Jazz and the NBA for six years at The Salt Lake Tribune.