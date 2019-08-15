ARLINGTON, Texas -- Michael Pineda, on the 10-day injured list because of strained triceps, will be activated today by the Twins and will start tonight's game against the Rangers.

The Twins open a four-game series while leading the American League Central by a half-game over the Cleveland Indians.

Pineda is 7-5 with a 4.15 ERA and two stints on the injured list as the pitches his first season after Tommy John surgery. He is 1-4 with a 5.05 ERA against the Rangers in his career.

The Twins will make a corresponding move when Pineda is activated, with Randy Dobnak likely headed back to Class AAA Rochester. Dobnak pitched four scoreless innings in his first stint in the big leagues.

