– Sergio Romo had been nearly perfect since joining the Twins, earning saves in two of his appearances, and recording holds in the other four.

That changed Wednesday.

Romo surrendered a 400-foot, three-run, eighth-inning home run to Milwaukee rookie Trent Grisham, turning a two-run Twins lead into a painful 6-5 loss to the Brewers at Miller Park. Grisham’s second career homer landed in the second deck of the right-field stands, and prevented the Twins from extending their lead over Cleveland in the AL Central.

The Twins remain in first place by a half-game as they travel to Texas for a four-game series with the Rangers, but this loss — just the latest in a remarkable series of games decided with late-inning comebacks and dramatic home runs — will likely sting. Kyle Gibson soldiered through five difficult innings, Mitch Garver, Eddie Rosario and Miguel Sano all homered, and Jorge Polanco provided a couple of insurance runs with a two-out, bases-loaded hit.

But a lead built gradually over three hours disappeared in just a matter of minutes. Romo, acquired from the Giants at the trade deadline, took over in the eighth inning and got Ryan Braun to hit a ground ball to Polanco. But the shortstop’s throw to first base was low, and the ball skidded past C.J. Cron. Braun took third base, just ahead of Max Kepler’s throw, when Hernan Perez followed with a single to center. And both runners raised their arms in celebration when Romo left an 87-mph, 2-2 fastball over the heart of the plate to Grisham, whose blast ignited the matinee crowd of 41,077.

It’s the second straight night that a Twins reliever allowed a late home run to surrender a lead, and that’s becoming epidemic for this team; only Baltimore’s awful staff has allowed more home runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings than the Twins’ 55. Ryne Harper gave up a three-run shot to Yasmani Grandal on Tuesday, though the Twins rallied to win.

There was no rally this time, though Brewers reliever Matt Albers did his best to spark one. With two outs, Albers walked Polanco, Sano and Rosario, throwing 11 consecutive balls at one point to load the bases. Cron then hammered a 1-2 fastball to the warning track in center field, but Lorenzo Cain caught it to end the game.