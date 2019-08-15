Four-game series at Globe Life Park

All games on FSN, 830-AM

Thursday, 7:05 p.m.: LHP Devin Smeltzer (1-2, 3.66) vs. RHP Pedro Payano (1-1, 3.86)

Friday, 7:05 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (12-5, 3.61) vs. LHP Mike Minor (11-6, 2.90)

Saturday, 7:05 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (10-6, 3.29) vs. RHP Ariel Jurado (6-8, 5.31)

Sunday, 2:05 p.m.: RHP Michael Pineda (7-5, 4.15) vs. RHP Lance Lynn (14-8, 3.54)

Twins update

Twins pitchers have five blown saves in August after Wednesday’s 6-5 loss in Milwaukee. … The Twins are 36-22 on the road and 19-11 against the AL West. … They won two of three home games against the Rangers just before the All-Star break, outscoring Texas 23-14. … This is their final visit to Globe Life Park, which opened in 1994 and will be replaced by Globe Life Field, an adjacent retractable-roof stadium currently under construction. They are 53-65 at what was originally called the Ballpark in Arlington. … Pineda will be activated from the injured list (strained triceps) and will make his first start since Aug. 1. He is 1-4 with a 5.05 career ERA against Texas. … DH Nelson Cruz (wrist) and CF Byron Buxton (shoulder) are on the injured list.

Rangers update

Texas (60-60) is 10 games out in the American League wild-card race. … Lynn got a three-year, $30 million deal and is third in the AL in victories. He started last season with the Twins before they traded him to the Yankees at the deadline. Adjusting to throw fewer sinkers and more four-seam fastballs, he has a 2.72 ERA in his past 17 starts and had a streak of 19 starts with at least six innings pitched end this week. … Another ex-Twin, IF Danny Santana, homered Wednesday in a 7-3 victory over Toronto and is having a big year with 19 homers, 53 RBI and a .311 average. … All-Star OF Joey Gallo (wrist) and P Jesse Chavez (elbow) are on the injured list. … DH Hunter Pence and Minor were also All-Stars.

Phil Miller