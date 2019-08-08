Randy Dobnak wasn’t drafted out of tiny Division II Alderson-Broaddus College in West Virginia, and didn’t sign a professional contract until he was 22. But three years later, after climbing up through the Twins’ organization at a full sprint, he’ll arrive at Target Field on Thursday.

The righthander, 4-1 with a 2.00 ERA in 36 innings at Class AAA Rochester, will be added to the Twins’ 25-man roster, a source with knowledge of the transaction confirmed.

Dobnak, 24, will take the place of Kohl Stewart, whose sixth callup of 2019 lasted only one day. Dobnak started the season at Class A Fort Myers and was promoted to Class AA Pensacola before arrving at Rochester. He has a combined record of 11-2 and a 2.02 ERA for the three teams, with a WHIP of 0.98 in 125 innings.

He was discovered by the Twins while pitching in the four-team United Shore league in Utica, Mich., a suburb of Detroit. His fastball, which can reach 95 miles per hour, has helped him strike out 102 batters at three levels this season, while walking only 24.