DENIED JUSTICE

Minnesota’s failed rape investigations

“Denied Justice” is an occasional series examining how Minnesota’s criminal justice system often fails victims of rape and sexual assault in Minnesota.

By Brandon Stahl, Jennifer Bjorhus and MaryJo Webster • Star Tribune

By Brandon Stahl, Jennifer Bjorhus
and MaryJo Webster • Star Tribune

Last updated Sept. 28, 2018

PART 1

When rape is reported and nothing happens

Chronic errors and failings plague most rape investigations.
PART 2

How repeat rapists
slip by police

Police have closed dozens of rape investigations without basic investigating.
PART 3

How alcohol foils
rape investigations

Minnesota law offers few protections if you are sexually assaulted when drunk.
PART 4

Police overwhelmed
and undertrained

High turnover, thin staffing, poor training plague police investigations of sex assault.
WATCH

‘I was just lost
in the dark’

17 women describe the experience of reporting their assaults to the police.

LISTEN: A joint podcast of the Star Tribune and WCCO Radio explores this investigation in "Inside the News: Investigating Rape."

