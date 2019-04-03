Minneapolis city leaders unveiled a broad overhaul of sexual assault investigations Wednesday morning, promising to improve police response and place a new emphasis on victims’ needs.

The policy embraces a set of training and investigation protocols recently adopted by the state’s top police oversight body, the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.

It will also emphasize an approach known “trauma-informed” interviewing, which recognizes that sexual assault victims experience the crimes in a way that can alter their behaviors and recollections. A similar approach was adopted by a Utah police department following concerns in that state, and produced a dramatic increase in prosecutions and convictions.

At a briefing Wednesday morning, Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said they have been working on the reforms since last year, when a Star Tribune series exposed widespread failures in the investigation and prosecution of sexual assaults across Minnesota.

Earlier this year, the Minneapolis Police Department hired a full-time victim advocate and said it had expanded training for investigators in its sex crimes unit, as well as working with a special prosecutor assigned from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

The Star Tribune series, “Denied Justice,” also prompted then-Attorney General Lori Swanson to appoint a task force on improving state law and criminal justice practices on sexual assault. The task force’s report was sent to the state Legislature, where several lawmakers have introduced reform bills.