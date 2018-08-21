A prominent Minnesota advocacy group is calling for changes in state law that would make it easier to prosecute rape and sexual assault in cases where alcohol or drugs cloud the issue of consent.

The Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MNCASA), said the state’s current threshold for intoxication is “beyond reasonable’’ because it allows that a defendant can claim the victim agreed to sex even if extremely inebriated.

“Consent must be knowingly and freely given,’’ the group said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

MNCASA’s statement comes in the wake of a Star Tribune investigation that documented pervasive failings in the way Minnesota law enforcement agencies investigate sexual assault. The Star Tribune examined more than 1,000 sexual assault reports in the Twin Cities and around Minnesota since 2015 and found hundreds of cases in which police departments failed to interview witnesses, collect evidence or even assign detectives to rape cases.

The third story, published Aug. 12, found that in cases where the victim had been drinking or using drugs, police are less likely to investigate allegations thoroughly and prosecutors are less likely to press charges.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman have both called for changes in state law like those proposed by MNCASA, arguing that ambiguity in the current statute allows suspects to claim the sex was consensual even when the victim was too intoxicated to walk or recall events.

MNCASA, which works with police and prosecutors in addition to survivors of sexual assault, also said it would support legislation granting victims some form of immunity from prosecution for using drugs or drinking under age, a fear that can prevent them from reporting crimes.

Staff report.