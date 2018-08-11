JJoanna Howe woke up in her bed, naked and uncertain how she got there.

Her friend’s wedding in October 2016 had been a rare night out for the 40-year-old single mom studying to be a preschool teacher. She planned to have a good time. She took a Lyft ride to the event and recalled telling the bartender, after a couple of beers and glasses of wine, not to worry, she would use the service to get home, too.

Her last memory from the night was unsettling: Trying to pronounce the name of a man standing over her as she was lying down. She wasn’t injured, but knew something was wrong. She never slept nude and her apartment door had been left unlocked.

“It was more of an emotional feeling of wrongness,” Howe said.

She suspected her Lyft driver had come into her apartment and raped her. She called the Roseville police.

Over the next year Howe confronted a stark reality faced by many women who report being raped in Minnesota: Their already slight chance of getting justice plummets if they were drinking.

Police are less likely to interview witnesses, assign cases to a detective or forward them to a prosecutor for possible criminal charges, according to a Star Tribune analysis of more than 1,000 sexual assault cases from 2015 and 2016.

When cases involving alcohol do reach prosecutors, suspects are much less likely to be charged with a crime or convicted. When a victim is sober, records show, prosecutors charge about 15 percent of the sex assaults. When a victim is intoxicated, that rate drops to 8 percent.

In cases where the victim was drinking, only 1 in 20 sex assaults resulted in a conviction — about half the overall conviction rate for sex assaults.

“That’s just unacceptable,” said Rep. Marion O’Neill, a Maple Lake Republican who sits on the Minnesota House Public Safety Committee, after reviewing the Star Tribune’s findings. “I feel like what I’m looking at are rapists getting a free pass, and I want to know why.”

Minnesota’s laws on drinking and consent may be partly to blame for the problem, prosecutors say. Suspects can claim the sex was consensual unless the victim was “physically helpless” and the perpetrator knew it.

But a bigger reason may be attitudes and beliefs, among law enforcement investigators and society, that make it easier to doubt the credibility of victims.

“I have not ever met a cop who said, ‘I don’t care about sexual assault or sexual violence,’” said Inver Grove Heights Police Chief Paul Schnell. “The problem becomes all the filters that get applied to that.”

If investigators, prosecutors and juries are looking for an ideal set of facts, Schnell added, “it’s going to be very difficult for us to move a case forward because rarely do you have the ideal fact set.”

In Brooklyn Park, a woman reported being raped by an ex-boyfriend after a night of partying two weeks earlier. She showed police a text message from the man that said: “I f---d you the other night when you were passed out, a couple of times. I enjoy using you.”

But a detective said he didn’t plan to call the suspect or send the case to prosecutors, writing in his report: “It would be his word against hers about what really happened.”